Sur La Table just launched a huge sale. The kitchenware retailer is having a limited-time overstock sale, offering up to 60% off cookware, electronics, kitchen tools and more from now through July 27.

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. Get deals on a Philips electronic grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking and more, and nonstick skillets to elevate your kitchen and cooking.

If traditional BBQ grills take up too much space, give this portable electric grill from Philips a shot. Grill up steak, seafood or veggies to perfection without the smoke.

Smoke-Less Grill Philips Sur La Table Smoke-Less Grill Philips REGULARLY $379.95 $199.96 at Sur La Table

Score a discount on this set of three nonstick skillets from All-Clad.

A cocotte (commonly known as the Dutch oven) can be pricey. We suggest you scoop up this Staub one, stat!

Staub Round Cocotte Sur La Table Staub Round Cocotte REGULARLY $464 $259.96 at Sur La Table

Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block.

We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer.

Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor Sur La Table Lux LCD Multicooker Zavor REGULARLY $309.95 $119.96 at Sur La Table

Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour.

Make your own cup of coffee -- café-level delicious -- with the luxurious Espressione espresso machine you'll use all the time.

