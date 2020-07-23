Shopping

Sur La Table Sale: Up to 60% Off Cookware, Electronics, Kitchen Tools and More

By ETonline staff
Sur La Table sale
Sur La Table

Sur La Table just launched a huge sale. The kitchenware retailer is having a limited-time overstock sale, offering up to 60% off cookware, electronics, kitchen tools and more from now through July 27. 

If you're finding yourself cooking more at home these days, the Sur La Table sale is a great opportunity to treat yourself to new pieces that'll help you chef it up more efficiently. Get deals on a Philips electronic grill to use indoors and outdoors, an elegant Dutch oven for next-level baking and more, and nonstick skillets to elevate your kitchen and cooking. 

Shop the Sur La Table overstock sale. 

Browse through ET Style's top picks.

If traditional BBQ grills take up too much space, give this portable electric grill from Philips a shot. Grill up steak, seafood or veggies to perfection without the smoke.

Smoke-Less Grill
Philips
Philips Smoke-Less Grill
Sur La Table
Smoke-Less Grill
Philips
REGULARLY $379.95

Score a discount on this set of three nonstick skillets from All-Clad. 

HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets
All-Clad
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table
HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets
All-Clad
REGULARLY $225

A cocotte (commonly known as the Dutch oven) can be pricey. We suggest you scoop up this Staub one, stat! 

Staub Round Cocotte
Staub Round Cocotte
Sur La Table
Staub Round Cocotte
REGULARLY $464

Upgrade dull, old knives for a high-quality, sharp set by Zwilling J.A. Henckels. It comes with kitchen shears and a beechwood block.

Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Sur La Table
Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Zwilling J.A. Henckels
REGULARLY $604

We love a kitchen multitasker and this Zavor multicooker can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and simmer. 

Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor
Zavor Lux LCD Multicooker
Sur La Table
Lux LCD Multicooker
Zavor
REGULARLY $309.95

Lemonade or mojito? Either looks good in this stylish, 1.6-gallon beverage jar for backyard dining or happy hour. 

Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
Sur La Table
Sur La Table Classic Beverage Jar
REGULARLY $69.50

Make your own cup of coffee -- café-level delicious -- with the luxurious Espressione espresso machine you'll use all the time.

Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine
Espressione
Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine
Sur La Table
Concierge Automatic Bean to Cup Espresso Machine
Espressione
REGULARLY $950

