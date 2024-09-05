The Sur La Table Anniversary Sale is brimming with discounts on everything from cookware sets to bakeware and tools.
Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If the fall season has you looking forward to cozy indoor gatherings and all the delicious meals, you're in luck. Sur La Table just kicked off its Anniversary Sale, so you can stock up and save big on coveted cookware from top brands like Le Creuset, Staub and All-Clad.
Now through Monday, September 30, Sur La Table is offering up to 50% off kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Wide Dutch Oven and Staub's All-Day Pan in multiple stunning colors to choose from. Whether you're planning fall gatherings or preparing heartwarming dinners for the whole family, the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale has everything to help make meals even tastier and more memorable.
To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best deals from Sur La Table's sale. Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices.
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 Qt.
This dutch oven is designed to be a versatile cooking tool that can handle everything from braising to baking, soups to casseroles, and its sleek design and appealing colors look great on any countertop.
All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.
Staub Heritage All-Day Pan With Domed Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
The All-Day Pan from Staub will be your most-used pan for its amazing heat retention and distribution.
Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set of 2
Perfect for any baker, these ceramic baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage.
Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set
Elevate your cookware collection with Cuisinart's 11-piece cookware set, featuring one stock pot, three saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and five lids.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5 Qt.
Simplify your cooking and baking this season with KitchenAid's cult-favorite stand mixer.
Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
Keep an eye on your delicious dish while it simmers with the help of this enameled cast iron Le Crueset Buffet Casserole featuring a glass lid.
Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.
This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. Its lid features self-basting spikes for continuous, even distribution of juices throughout cooking, so your food stays moist and flavorful.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Designed with the help of professional chefs, the Four Star series from Zwilling offers precision forged blades with superior sharpness and stability.
Scanpan CS+ 8" & 10.25" Skillets, Set Of 2
These skillets are designed with five-layer clad-aluminum construction and commercial-grade nonstick to make cleanup a breeze.
RELATED CONTENT: