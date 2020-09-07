The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Big Labor Day Sale. Enjoy discounts of up to 70% off on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at the Amazon Labor Day sale event.

From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from the Amazon Labor Day Sale.

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade This elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. Additionally, it comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. This hot purse is 70% off at the Amazon sale, while supplies last. REGULARLY $299 $90 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade This Kate Spade perfect-sized handbag is great for a night out on the town. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $303.49 $166.91 at Amazon

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. $116.49 at Amazon

Margaux Medium Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Medium Tote Kate Spade New York Get this deal while it lasts. Take 40% off the Kate Spade Margaux Medium Tote, which comes in five different colors. ORIGINALLY $298 $171.03 at Amazon

Glitter Joeley Small Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Glitter Joeley Small Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Glitter Joeley Small Satchel is adorned with GLITTER (which will not come off--which is important). This handbag comes with an adjustable crossbody strap so that you can carry it by the two leather handles or via the crossbody strap. ORIGINALLY $128 $72.17 at Amazon

Maise Robinson Street Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Maise Robinson Street Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade's Maise Robinson Street Satchel is a steal at $117 (while supplies last). This handbag comes in two colors: roseycheeks and black. $117.89 at Amazon

Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too! $39.95 at Amazon

Portable Soft Cooler Lunch Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Portable Soft Cooler Lunch Bag Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade New York Portable Soft Cooler Lunch Bag has a silver insulated interior lining a storage pocket and a zip closure. It is very lightweight, travel friendly and comes in four different colors and styles. $32.95 at Amazon

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade Amazon Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade This Kate Spade smartwatch is both stylish and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. This designer smartwatch is 49% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $275 $139 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. REGULARLY $68 $44.34 at Amazon

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Amazon Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Start your summer vacation off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $155 $69.48 at Amazon

Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Amazon Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Kate Spade New York Pick up this great Kate Spade watch as a gift for a recent grad, the birthday bud or yourself from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. See our other top watch deals from Amazon here. REGULARLY $195 $63.98 at Amazon

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York Amazon Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade flexible cuff featuring knot details will be the perfect addition to your wrist for an affordable price. $66 at Amazon

Save The Date Pave Huggies Drop Earrings Kate Spade New York Amazon Save The Date Pave Huggies Drop Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Save The Date Pave Huggies Drop Earrings will make a serious statement whenever you wear them. $48 at Amazon

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Amazon Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $88.00 $44 at Amazon

