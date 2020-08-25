Shopping

Take Up to 75% on Sandals from See by Chloe, TOMS, Lucky and More at the Amazon Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Sandals Deals
If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the summer season with Amazon's Big Summer Sale at up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale  has tons of fashion brands to shop and awesome sale prices on select styles. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, handbags, dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes,  and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back this week for more deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe

These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are MAJOR for a minor price. 

REGULARLY $215

Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos

These black espadrilles are stylish for summer.

REGULARLY $125.03

Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG
Ugg Braelynn Flat Sandal
Amazon
Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG

These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $120

Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos

These wedge espadrilles have a wraparound tie and are perfect for summer.

REGULARLY $182.32

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
Amazon
Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS

These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are made in 12 different colors and fabrics. There is something for every woman.

ORIGINALLY $89

Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos

These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert.

REGULARLY $154.99

Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Dolce Vita
Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Amazon
Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Dolce Vita

Save 70% off the retail price on these Dolce Vita sandals, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $122

Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Amazon
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs

These Croc Heels Open Toe Sandals come in three colors: black, pink and silver.

REGULARLY $44.99

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 

REGULARLY $99

Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Amazon
Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $40.

REGULARLY $79

Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk
Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Amazon
Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sanuk

These uber comfortable Sanuk Women's Yoga Sling 2 Sandals are made with a yoga mat bottom to cradle your foot. Also, these sandals come in 21 different colors and styles.

ORIGINALLY $40

Dina Flat Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandal
Amazon
Dina Flat Sandal
Steve Madden

These Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals in leather come in four colors: tan, black, rose gold and yellow.

ORIGINALLY $59.95

Rina Sandals
SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ Women's Rina Sandals
Amazon
Rina Sandals
SCHUTZ

The SCHUTZ Women's Rina Sandals come in honey brown and have a 3.5" heel.

REGULARLY $175

On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers

The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. 

REGULARLY $50

 

 

