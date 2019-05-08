Gone, but far from forgotten.

On Monday, Tamera Mowry-Housley took to Instagram to offer another post paying tribute to Alaina Housley, her 18-year-old niece who was killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, in November of 2018.

"Missing you every day," the former Sister, Sister star captioned a photo of the late teen. "I often do a double take at women that remind me of you! The pain of how you were taken from us comes back."

I randomly envision hearing your voice and holding Aden and Ariah's hands like you did," she continues, hinting at her children's bond with Alaina. "I wish you were here to see my children grow, and for us to see the woman you were to become. I'll have to accept we have a warrior of an angel watching over us now. Love you. #AlainasVoice #MyAngel."

The actress' niece was among 13 victims of the shooting, which also included the attacker, who took his own life. Another dozen people were injured in the incident.

The day after the shooting, Mowry-Housley shared another photo of her late niece. In the caption, she shared her initial response to the tragedy.

"Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks," the 40-year-old actress wrote. "I'm still in disbelief. It's not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart."

"I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano," she added. "Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa's soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy."

ET spoke with Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, in November, where they shared their sadness at the loss of their teenage niece.

"I mean, you know, I've been on your side the whole time, and to be on this side's not fun," he said, referring to his work as a journalist. "She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn't hurt anybody and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas. Senseless, man, just senseless."

Mowry-Housley chimed in: "She helped people, she was always there. She volunteered, she coached soccer," he said of Alaina. "She was just a good human being."

