Tara Reid's latest travel adventures didn't exactly go as planned.

The 42-year-old actress and her dog were removed from a New York-bound Delta flight taking off from Los Angeles on Monday due to "disturbance on board," according to a statement given to ET from the airline.

Delta says in the statement that flight No. 613 from Los Angeles to New York JFK-International "returned to the gate, prior to takeoff."

"Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved," the statement continues. "The flight re-departed for New York following a short delay."

Shortly before takeoff, the staff on board the flight helped Reid, who was dressed in a black jacket with a red beanie, and her small Yorkie exit the aircraft in a video obtained by TMZ. Witnesses told the outlet that Reid was loudly complaining about her wrong seat assignment and the airline's lack of pillows.

The actress appeared to be in much happier spirits in May, when ET caught up with her at the Steve Irwin Gala dinner in Los Angeles. At the time, the Sharknado star told us she was currently single and ready to date a nice guy.

"You know, we're getting at that age where -- hopefully maybe one day we'll meet a nice guy and start settling down," she shared. "I think stability, you know? A guy that's there. I'm always traveling, so it's hard to date."

"When you meet someone, you're with them and [then] you're gone three months," she continued. "It's really difficult. So, someone that has a flexibility to go with my schedule as well would be great -- which is almost impossible, so I'm looking for the impossible!"

