Tara Reid's Mother Dies: 'My Heart Breaks'

Tara Reid’s mother, Donna Reid, has died.

The 42-year-old actress shared the tragic news on Saturday with a sweet throwback photo of her parents on their wedding day.

“Today has been one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” she wrote. “My mother Donna Reid just passed away. My heart breaks - who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do? 2 yrs ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara.”

In the image, her father Thomas Reid is smiling down at Donna while holding her chin. She’s wearing a lacy wedding dress while he's sporting a dark jacket and boutonnière.

In Dec. 2016, when her father died, Tara posted a photo of herself giving her late father a warm hug, writing, “Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!”

The loss of Tara’s mother comes just under a week after the actress' highly publicized incident on a plane. She and her dog were removed from a Delta flight due to a “disturbance on board,” according to a statement to ET from the airline. However, Tara had her own explanation as to why she exited the aircraft. In an Instagram post, she said that Delta would not allow her to fly with her 3-month-old puppy in her lap, so she deplaned and found another flight.

"Within minutes, I was back on another plane with a different (dog friendly) airline which accepted that I carry my dog on the plane with me on my lap, heading to my destination," she wrote.

