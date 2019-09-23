Taraji P. Henson will have a springtime wedding!

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the 49-year-old actress at the 2019 Emmy Awards, where she revealed that she's set to tie the knot with Kelvin Hayden on April 4, 2020 in wine country.

"That is where he said he fell in love with me," she sweetly recalled. "We both went to the wine country and it was our first time together at the same time. He had never been, I had never been, and I did feel him fall in love."

"I was like, 'GOT HIM,'" she added of Hayden, who popped the question back in May 2018. "Ladies, if you want him to pop the question, take him to the wine country."

While the honeymoon planning isn't quite as far along as the arrangements for the nuptials, Henson said that both she and Hayden are "looking for somewhere really exotic."

"He travels a lot and so do I. We are looking for a place that neither of us have been," Henson said, before joking that Italy may be a viable option.

"I think I might be Italian," she quipped. "No seriously. I love wine, I love pasta and I love a good siesta -- that's the time when you drink all your wine."

Aside from her personal life, Henson is gearing up for the premiere of the sixth and final season of her Fox series, Empire. In regard to her character, Cookie Lyon, Henson told ET that she thinks viewers "will appreciate the struggle" she'll face this season.

"She is finding her own," Henson explained. "For five seasons it has been about her family and Lucious, and this is the first season she is really trying to do her own thing and it's really about finding herself.

"I think a lot of people in those relationships, where they can't get someone out of their system, they will really understand this season because the struggle and the love-hate relationship between her and Lucious," she continued. "It is going to rip your heart out."

"It's the last season," Henson added. "All good things must come to an end."

The sixth and final season of Empire premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 on Fox.

