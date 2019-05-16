Looks like Elton's John's iconic sense of style rubbed off on Taron Egerton.

The two made quite the pair as they attended the photocall for Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, both wearing eye-catching suits and adorably posing with one another. Egerton plays John in Rocketman, the highly anticipated film about the legendary musician's breakthrough years.

On Thursday, John wore a baby blue suit embroidered with "Rocketman" and paired it with matching bedazzled sunglasses, while Egerton looked giddy next to John, sporting his own hard-to-pull-off printed suit by Etro.

George Pimentel/WireImage

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On Thursday, 72-year-old John and 29-year-old Egerton also debuted their brand-new song for the film, "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again," which is written by John and his longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin. Egerton shows off his stellar vocals in the upbeat tune, which will be included in the film's soundtrack.

Rocketman hits theaters on May 31.

ET spoke with Egerton at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas last month, and he talked about wearing elaborate onstage looks in the film to channel John, including gold hot pants, various bodysuits and a sequined Dodgers uniform.

"I found it quite liberating, actually," Egerton said. "I think there is something quite freeing about just sort of going, 'To hell with it, I am going to wear what I like.'"

Watch the video to hear him reveal his favorite songs by John.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton Shares On-Set Secrets! (Exclusive)

First 'Rocketman' Trailer Will Have You Humming Elton John Songs All Day

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton Proves He Can Sing Like Elton John, Impresses Jamie Foxx

Related Gallery