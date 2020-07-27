If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason to get back into your beauty routine. Tarte is having a major Friends & Family sale -- take 30% off everything if you're a member of the vegan makeup brand's free-to-join loyalty program or 25% off for non-members.

The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of makeup, skincare and beauty tools, including powder and liquid foundation, lipstick, palettes, mascara, self-tanner and face cleansers. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a good moisturizer, Tarte has an option for your skin tone and skin type.

To score 30% off the beauty brand's offerings, either log into or create your Team Tarte account (all you need is an email address) and use promo code BESTIES at checkout. If you don't have or want an account, you can still enjoy 25% off with that same code. This deal is good through Aug. 1.

Below, shop your new favorite makeup products to play with -- sale prices reflect what Team Tarte members pay.

Get a full coverage finish that blurs pores and blemishes but feels light as air. For extra smooth results, apply it with the Airbrush Finish Bamboo Foundation Brush.

Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds.

Clay Stick Foundation Tarte Tarte Clay Stick Foundation Tarte REGULARLY $29 $17.40 or $14.50 at Tarte

Add volume, length and curl to your lashes in just a couple swipes.

Maneater Mascara Tarte Tarte Maneater Mascara Tarte REGULARLY $23 $16.10 at Tarte

Tarte's rich and creamy eye treatment contains ingredients like maracuja (which is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin C), firming oat sugars, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, a natural preservative that also acts as an emollient and antioxidant. Translation: Expect smoother, more radiant skin in just a couple weeks. (You can also use this product as an eyeshadow primer!)

A cult favorite for a reason -- it covers blemishes without the dreaded flakiness or cakiness.

It's time to upgrade your makeup brushes. This value set includes a complexion brush, small cheek brush, loose powder brush, double-ended shader and blending eyeshadow brush and double-ended pencil crease and liner brush.

Play with these 12 matte and metallic shades and you'll never be bored.

This tinted moisturizer is a top pick for any makeup lover seeking a naturally radiant glow. Enjoy the Maracuja Tinted Hydrator's hydrating and brightening benefits of maracuja oil, hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen, turmeric and aloe.

Maracuja Tinted Hydrator Tarte Tarte Maracuja Tinted Hydrator Tarte REGULARLY $29 $17.40 or $14.50 at Tarte

Tarte's Babassu Foundcealer Skincare Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 is the first-ever vegan skincare foundation. Among its many capabilities: hydrates, conceals, plumps, minimizes wrinkles and lasts up to 12 hours.

The beauty brand's Amazonian Clay Airbrush Foundation is a genius powder foundation that provides a natural matte coverage -- aka the perfect look for summer.

Amazonian Clay Airbrush Foundation Tarte Tarte Amazonian Clay Airbrush Foundation Tarte REGULARLY $36 $21.60 or $18 at Tarte

Buildable coverage is the name of the game with the Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20. If you're after a "no makeup" makeup look, this is the foundation you want.

