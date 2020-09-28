Tarte Sale: Save Up to 50% on Lashes, Liner and Lip Items
If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason to get back into your beauty routine: Tarte is having a birthday sale -- take 50% off lashes, liner and lip items with code BDAY if you are a Tarte Loyalty member. Everyone else can take 30% off lashes, liner and lip items with the same code.
Plus, receive a free birthday set with any $55+ purchase. You'll get free shipping for U.S. orders, too.
The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of makeup, skincare and beauty tools, including powder and liquid foundation, lipstick, palettes, mascara, face oil, self-tanner, face wash, eye cream, eye lash serum and face cleansers. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a good moisturizer, Tarte has an option for everyone's skin tone and skin type.
Below, shop your new favorite makeup products to play with -- sale prices reflect what non-Team Tarte members pay.
Celebrate your lashes with this sparkly packaged best-selling vegan mascara that lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions lashes.
Tarte Limited-edition Lip Sculptor Lipstick & Lipgloss is a full coverage lip contour with a lipstick & gloss in one portable tool.
An eight shade eyeshadow compact with bold pigment-packed natural and wearable colors.
Tarte's Double Duty Beauty Glide & Go Buttery Lipstick is a super creamy, hydrating lipstick that feels like a balm. Also, this lipstick comes in six vibrant colors.
Tarte's Busy Gal BROWS Tinted Brow Gel shapes, tints and gives flexible hold in seconds upon application. This gel formula is waterproof and doesn't stiffen or flake to give you a natural look.
A fun five brush set with with super-soft pink bristles inspired by flamingos and pineapples.
A blush, bronzer and highlighter mix set to turn up the cheek volume.
Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty and Perfume Deals
Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Your Favorite Beauty Products
Lancer Skincare Sale: Get 25% Sitewide on the Celeb-Favorite Brand
You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon
Botox Alternatives: 31 Wrinkle Treatments We Love
Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals
The Best Foundation for Dry Skin
16 Best Face Oils From La Mer, Drunk Elephant, Glossier and More
Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!
17 Best Face Washes for Acne -- Lancer Skincare, Clinique & More