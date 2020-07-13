Tarte Sale: Take Up to 50% Off on Foundation

If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason, for Tarte, to get back into your beauty routine: Tarte is having a major flash sale on foundation -- take 40% off select foundation products and save 50% if you're a member of the vegan makeup brand's free-to-join loyalty program.

The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of foundations with great coverage, including powder foundation, liquid foundation, matte foundation, full coverage foundation, hydrating foundation and stick foundation. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a pretty natural finish, Tarte has an option for your skin tone and skin type.

To score 40% off the beauty brand's foundations, use promo code FLASH at checkout. And for that extra sweet 50% off, either log into or create your Team Tarte account (all you need is an email address).

Shop your new favorite foundation in the perfect shade to match your skin color below.

Get a full coverage finish that blurs pores and blemishes but feels light as air. For extra smooth results, apply it with the Airbrush Finish Bamboo Foundation Brush.

This tinted moisturizer is a top pick for any makeup lover seeking a naturally radiant glow. Enjoy the Maracuja Tinted Hydrator's hydrating and brightening benefits of maracuja oil, hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen, turmeric and aloe.

Tarte's Babassu Foundcealer Skincare Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 is the first-ever vegan skincare foundation. Among its many capabilities: hydrates, conceals, plumps, minimizes wrinkles and lasts up to 12 hours.

The beauty brand's Amazonian Clay Airbrush Foundation is a genius powder foundation that provides a natural matte coverage -- aka the perfect look for summer.

Buildable coverage is the name of the game with the Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20. If you're after a "no makeup" makeup look, this is the foundation you want.

Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds.

