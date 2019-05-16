Tati Westbrook is speaking out for the first time after making strong allegations against James Charles.

Last week, the 37-year-old makeup artist and YouTuber posted a video called "BYE SISTER" in which she claimed that Charles backstabbed her, stole her ideas and also accused him of sexually manipulating men and threatening to ruin them.

Charles, on his end, posted a tearful apology video, but the damage was done. The famous beauty vlogger ended up losing over three million subscribers and business deals.

On Thursday, however, Westbrook posted another video titled "Why I Did It," where she explained the reason behind her first video, as well as tell people that she wants "the hate to stop."

"When I made that video, I thought that I would be the one to take the hit. I thought I was going against millions and millions of subscribers," she expressed. "I want to share with you guys that I do really want the hate to stop. I want the picking sides and the abusive memes and the language and all of that. I really hope on both sides it can stop. That is not why I made the video. And I feel like I wanted to share with you guys why I did. This was really a wake-up call and it was me trying to reach someone who I found completely unreachable and I had been trying to deliver the same message so many times because this wasn't just about one thing."

Explaining that there has been a lot of "isolated events" that made her question their friendship, she directed her attention to Charles saying, "You need to step into being an adult and being held accountable. So I did what I did."

She then stated, "I don’t hate James Charles. I don’t want you guys to be hating on him."

Westbrook continued by emphasizing that people need to be accountable for their actions, that she has tried to communicate with Charles, and that she did not release the initial video for followers or attention.

"I don't think his career is over. I don't think he's canceled. I think he needs some help and I think he needs better people around him and I know I will never be that person again," she added. "When someone is called out on their crap, they can do a few different things. They can change and make a great comeback and really look at what they are doing that is not right and fix it, and that's all I hope for."

"This has all gotten really, really crazy," Westbrook said after detailing how if she had wanted to take Charles down she would have gone to studios and talked more. "This was from a good place. I really, really hope that you guys see that this is a cut much deeper than vitamins, and I felt defensive because I was hearing people say that there was a story about me and it was just too much all at once. And I did get defensive and I'll defend the things that I believe in and the things that I believe I am doing the right way."

For more on the fallout between Westbrook and Charles, watch below.

