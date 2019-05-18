The back-and-forth between James Charles and Tati Westbrook continues.

Hours after the 19-year-old beauty vlogger posted a new video titled "No More Lies," in which he went into detail addressing the claims that his former mentor made against him, Westbrook is telling Charles to "not twist my words."

"I've left town on a digital break to heal & pray for healing on all sides. My family made me aware of what was just posted & I'm disappointed to see it littered with so many lies & half truths," Westbrook tweeted on Saturday. "I stand by my videos - do not twist my words into what they are not, hear the message."

I've left town on a digital break to heal & pray for healing on all sides. My family made me aware of what was just posted & I'm disappointed to see it littered with so many lies & half truths. I stand by my videos - do not twist my words into what they are not, hear the message. — Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) May 18, 2019

In a second tweet, she explained that she's "working on not reacting out of anger & working through patience for what this right thing to do is. 🙏🏻❤️ I remind you all... as I remind myself to do what you can to lead with kindness."

I'm working on not reacting out of anger & working through patience for what this right thing to do is. 🙏🏻❤️ I remind you all... as I remind myself to do what you can to lead with kindness. — Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) May 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, Charles rebutted every claim that Westbrook made in her first video titled "BYE SISTER," in which the 37-year-old makeup artist claimed he backstabbed her, stole her ideas and accused him of sexually manipulating men. He also touched on what Jeffree Star had been saying about him on social media. More on what Charles talked about, here.

Following his video, Charles tweeted that he shared the video "NOT to start a war, but to take responsibility for my actions & clear my name."

"There ARE two sides to every story, & now you’ve heard both. I’m sure more will be said, but I’m moving on. You can form your opinions, but PLEASE do not send any hate to anyone," he added. "I’m literally begging all of you. The internet has seen enough negativity in the last few weeks. Text your friends and tell them you love them. Give someone a compliment (but don’t be too forward)! Appreciate what you have and those around you. ❤️ love you all."

I’m literally begging all of you. The internet has seen enough negativity in the last few weeks. Text your friends and tell them you love them. Give someone a compliment (but don’t be too forward)! Appreciate what you have and those around you. ❤️ love you all — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 18, 2019

Star, meanwhile, also shared his thoughts on Twitter, tweeting, "Before you believe anything that was said today, remember there are always two sides to every story."

Before you believe anything that was said today, remember there are always two sides to every story. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 18, 2019

He later added: "Everyone keeps asking me for my RECEIPTS.... I have so much to say and some really sad, disgusting things to show you guys. James Charles tried to mass manipulate you all today. When I show you the proof and WHY I tweeted that tweet about him, you will all finally understand."

Everyone keeps asking me for my RECEIPTS.... I have so much to say and some really sad, disgusting things to show you guys. James Charles tried to mass manipulate you all today. When I show you the proof and WHY I tweeted that tweet about him, you will all finally understand. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 18, 2019

In Charles' "No More Lies," he did begin by thanking Westbrook for telling fans to stop the hate in the second video she posted explaining why she initially spoke out. However, he stated that he has found it hard to move on after serious allegations were made against him.

"But in Tati's second video and Jeffree's Snapchats, they both said that they stand behind everything that they mentioned and unfortunately there have been allegations made against me because of these things, and I don’t really feel comfortable just 'moving on' from those," he said, before breaking it all down.

"I still have love for these people and I hope that one day we all can sit down together in a meeting for closure, and also to discuss how in the future if problems do come up we can talk in private, only us involved," he expressed towards the end of his 40-minute video. "But right now, I just need time and space to get my head back to where it needs to be and get my mental health back together before I, kind of, rekindle those friendships because everything that happened still really, really hurt."

See more on the Charles and Westbrook fallout in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

James Charles Uses 'Facts and Receipts' in New Video to Address Claims Tati Westbrook Made Against Him

Tati Westbrook Addresses James Charles Drama, Wants 'the Hate to Stop'

James Charles Fallout: Everyone Who Has Spoken Out Against Him

Related Gallery