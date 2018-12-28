Taylor Hanson's family just got a little bigger!

The 35-year-old musician and his wife, Natalie, welcomed their sixth child together, a baby boy named Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson, the day after Christmas. The Hanson band member shared the exciting news on his Instagram Story on Friday, sharing the first look at his new bundle of joy.

"Little Indy Hanson has arrived," Taylor wrote next to a sleeping snap of the newborn. Natalie also shared a sweet photo of her baby wearing a burnt orange shirt and holding his tiny hands, writing, "Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson welcomed with love 12.26.18 🧡."

Instagram Story

Little Indy was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, per People who was first to report the news.

Taylor and Natalie are also parents to two daughters -- Penelope “Penny” Anne, 13, and Wilhelmina “Willa” Jane, 6 -- and three sons -- Jordan Ezra, 16, River Samuel, 12, and Viggo Moriah, 10.

The "Penny & Me" singer announced that they were expecting their sixth child back in August. "What’s better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six. Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon. @nataliehanson," he wrote alongside a family pic.

ET spoke with Taylor and his brothers, Isaac and Zac, last year, where they opened up about their perspective on fame and if their kids were pursuing music.

“I think there’s certain abilities you can see in kids,” Zac mused, contemplating whether he expects any of their kids to pursue a musical career. “Taylor’s kids are the oldest, but you can see there’s creativity and musicality. It’s still a big question mark if that’s something they will choose.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meet Mac, the Fourth Singing Hanson Brother (Exclusive)

25 Years Later, Hanson Offers Game-Changing Perspective on Fame and Reveals If Their Kids Are Pursuing Music

Eddie Murphy Welcomes His 10th Child

Related Gallery