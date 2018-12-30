Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Couple Up for Lunch Date With His Family

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are making time for family this holiday season.

The couple were spotted cuddling up on a walk through New York City on Sunday, as they headed to lunch with Alwyn's brothers, Thomas and Patrick Alwyn.

Swift, 29, looked casual and cute -- and warm! -- in a burnt orange coat, plum skinny jeans and a chunky scarf. She accessorized her look with a black cross-body bag, boots, and a matching hat. Alwyn, 27, meanwhile, sported sneakers, a blue coat, beanie and blue pants.

The pair held each other close as they walked through the chilly city, with Swift wrapping her arm around Alwyn's as he looked through his phone.

Swift and Alwyn started dating last year, but have remained relatively private about their relationship (especially in comparison to the singer's past high-profile romances with Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and others).

The actor, however, spoke out about Swift for the first time in August, revealing that keeping things more low-key has been intentional. "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he told British Vogue. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."

