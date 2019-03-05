Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Showcase PDA During Hike Together

Hitting the trail!



On Sunday, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were spotted enjoying a relaxing hike together in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles, California. And TheFavourite star protectively held her hand as they made their way along the trail.



The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was working to maintain a low profile in a ball cap and sunglasses, but it’s hard to miss one of the most popular and successful musicians in the world. She completed the ensemble with some high-waisted denim shorts, a comfy yellow top and a designer fanny pack.



Meanwhile, the British actor rocked a white tee, black shorts and a ball cap of his own. He also brought a camera along for the afternoon excursion to make sure he captures all the memorable moments from their adventure.



For a couple that closely guards their privacy, this is a rare moment of openness with fans (and prying eyes).

This outing arrives just as speculation surrounding possible new music from the 29-year-old songstress is reaching a fever pitch.



In recent days, Swift has given her Instagram feed a whole new look, adopting a new aesthetic made up of bright yellows, pinks and teals, not mention the laid-back, palm tree-laden imagery.



Moreover, one of her fave collaborators Ryan Tedder has also incorporated palm trees into his Twitter header, leading fans to believe that Swift’s seventh album is going to be all about California dreaming.

The anticipation has fans carefully examining every aspect of her new posts and counting everything from palm trees to couch dimples to stairs! Could she be counting down to something? We’ll just have to wait and see!

