New Year's Eve might just be Taylor Swift's new thing.

The 29-year-old singer appears to have traded in her famous Fourth of July festivities for hosting a big New Year's bash, as she took to Instagram to share photos of her epic, star-studded costume party to ring in 2019. Swift, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and more channeled their childhood heroes for the soiree, and the results are pretty great.

"Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.. This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes," Swift, who dressed up as Ariel, captioned a series of photos from the party. "Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗."

It was Lively who slipped into a spot-on Dorothy costume from The Wizard of Oz, while her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was seen in Swift's slideshow sporting a simple gray suit. Hadid, meanwhile, went all out in a Mary Poppins ensemble. Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, was not pictured in her photos from the party, though she just had lunch with his family the day before.

2018 was a big year for Swift, who, just hours before her party, released her first Netflix special, which revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her Reputation Tour. The GRAMMY winner shared the first trailer for the film on her birthday last month.

"Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!" she wrote on Instagram. "You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything."

