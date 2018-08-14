One year after Taylor Swift emerged victorious in her legal battle against former radio host David Mueller, the singer is counting her blessings.

During her Reputation concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, the 28-year-old "Delicate" songstress took a moment to reflect on her sexual assault case.

"Looking back, this exact day a year ago, I was not playing a sold out stadium in Tampa, I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado," she began getting visibly emotional while sitting at the piano. "I was there for a sexual assault case and this day a year ago was the day the jury sided in my favor and said that they believed me."

"I just think about all the people that weren’t believed, or the people who haven’t been believed, or the people who are afraid to speak up because they don’t think they will be believed," Swift continued. "And I just want to say that I'm sorry to everyone who ever wasn’t believed because I don’t know what turn my life would have taken if people hadn’t believed in me when I said that something happened. I just wanted to say that we have so, so, so much further to go and I'm grateful to you guys for being there for me during what was a really, really horrible part of my life."

Swift continued by expressing how grateful she was for her fans and how they open up to her.

"You guys have seen me going through so many ups and downs in my life, just due to the public nature of the way my life is," Swift expressed. "I just want to say I'm so happy to see you and to have you and to know you through the ups and the downs of my life. So, thank you for everything. Sorry, I just haven’t really talked about it and I'm just really not composed at all."

On Aug. 14, 2017, the jury found Mueller liable for assault and battery for allegedly groping the pop star at a 2013 meet and greet.

Mueller, who has denied the claims, filed a $3 million suit against the singer in September 2015, claiming she cost him his job and future career opportunities. Swift countersued Mueller for $1, accusing him of assault and battery.

During the closing arguments, Swift's attorney, Doug Baldridge, gave his closing arguments by quoting the pop star's testimony from the week before. “August 10, 2017, at approximately 10:00 a.m., you heard these words out of the mouth of Taylor Swift: 'I am not going to allow you, Mr. McFarland, and your client to make me feel like this is any way my fault because it isn’t,'" Baldridge recited. "'I am not going to allow you and your client to make me feel like this is my fault, because it isn’t.'"

Swift's attorney went on to tell the jury that by not siding with Mueller, they were telling "every woman that no means no."

"Will aggressors like David Mueller be allowed to victimize their victims? Will they be allowed to shame them? Humiliate them? Assault them?” Baldridge said, further noting that Swift, her mother and her manager said "no" and refused to accept Mueller's alleged behavior. "I have every single faith that you will say 'no' as well. You say 'no' by returning a verdict and rejecting Mueller’s claims.”

See more of the court case in the video below.

