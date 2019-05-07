According to Taylor Swift, her fans have just scratched the surface when it comes to all the nuggets of information sprinkled throughout her cotton candy-colored music video for "ME!"

The hit-making songstress called into the U.K.'s 95-106 Capitol FM's "Capitol Breakfast With Roman Kemp" on Tuesday, where she teased that there are literally "dozens" more references hidden within her music video that haven't been discovered yet.

"When more music comes out they'll realize that there are dozens of lyrical references and symbolic references," she gleefully teased. "But I try to do Easter eggs in, like, kind of first round is stuff they can see that predicts what will happens in a couple months."

Turns out there's DOZENS more references to find in @taylorswift13's ME! music video 👀🦋 *puts detective hat back on* 🤔 https://t.co/du34QSITuEpic.twitter.com/3Sl2f7xxRX — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 7, 2019

"There's also, like, second-tier Easter eggs, which will be revealed upon the album," she explained in pink plaid and overalls via video feed. "Then there's third-tier Easter eggs, which are the most deeply embedded Easter eggs, which will be, like, shown on the tour."

From the snake in the video's first moments to the framed photo of the Dixie Chicks on a wall, the music video for "ME!" is simply bursting with details fans are poring over in an effort to ascertain their pop idol's frame of mind, as well as any clues as to what can be expected from her upcoming album.

During the chat, the 29-year-old singer explained that she wouldn't have any interest in planting all these references if it weren't for the outpouring of interest she's received from Swifties everywhere.

"When we're planning a music video and I know that it would be really fun for them, we create, like, a scavenger hunt throughout the video," she continued. "Like, to me, that's more fun than when I used to make videos and I didn't try to plant clues. And I love this. But it's bred from the fact that they've let me know over the years that they really are looking for every single detail, so that if they weren't interested in the details, then I wouldn't have fun putting them in the video."

Guess it's time to give the video another look!

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Internet Is Comparing Taylor Swift's Billboard Music Awards Performance to Beyonce's Coachella Appearance

Taylor Swift's Reaction to Mariah Carey at 2019 Billboard Music Awards Is All of Us

Taylor Swift Shares the Moment She Met Her New Cat on 'ME!' Music Video Set

Related Gallery