Taylor Swift was the bell of the ball at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. The 29-year-old singer picked up three awards, including Video of the Year for her “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

She also opened the show with the award-winning tune, followed by a dreamy performance of her romantic ballad, “Lover.”

In the crowd cheering her on were model pals Gigi and Bella Hadid, who sang along to the tune during the live broadcast.

After the awards show, the trio attended the Republic Records after-party in the Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea in New York City.

Swift ditched her colorful red carpet look for a sexy black sequin number, rocking her signature bold red lip. The Hadids stayed in their matching beige award show looks, giving Swift some love as they posed for photos together.

The group also posed with pals Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, who appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video and who sat and danced behind the singer at the show.

