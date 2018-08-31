He’s so “Gorgeous”!

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is becoming a red carpet hunk in his own right. The 27-year-old British actor attended the International Venice Film Festival on Thursday with the cast of his upcoming film, The Favourite.

Alwyn looked dashing in a tuxedo with a flattened black piece under his collar in place of a tie.

He was joined by co-star Emma Stone, a longtime member of Swift’s squad. Stone, 29, dazzled in a sheer, blush Louis Vuitton gown, sweeping her red hair partly back in an elegant up ‘do.

The pals posed together on the red carpet with co-stars Olivia Coleman and Nicholas Hoult and director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Earlier in the day, the cast once again posed at a photo call for the film, this time going much more casual.

Alwyn rocked a simple white polo shirt with black pants, as Stone slipped into a sky blue minidress, once again by Louis Vuitton. Alwyn also shared a candid shot of the cast on his own Instagram account.

The Favourites: Venice 👑 @gregwilliamsphotography A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn) on Aug 30, 2018 at 8:47am PDT

The Favourite marks one of several films starring Alwyn that are set to come out in the next year. The budding actor is also a part of Operation Finale with Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley, Boy Erased with Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, and Mary Queen of Scots with Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan.

While working on his career, Alwyn’s personal life also seems to be in a good place. Last week he was spotted out on a romantic date night with Swift in London.

