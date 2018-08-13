Joe Alwyn is opening up in a big way.

The 27-year-old actor has made his Instagram account public, and though there aren't any direct references to girlfriend Taylor Swift, there is a picture that Swifties will no doubt recognize. One photo Alwyn shared in May is of him looking up at a cactus, which he captioned with a simple cactus emoji. In May, Swift also shared a photo of herself posing next to the same cactus, wearing a printed black dress.

"Fact: I’ve never been more excited about a tour than I am about this one," she wrote at the time about kicking off her Reputation tour. "And it starts TOMORROW. Also, not even remotely tour related, but today I met a cactus."

🌵 A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn) on May 8, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

Alwyn does follow Swift on Instagram though she doesn't follow him -- which isn't surprising given that the singer actually doesn't follow anyone on the social media platform.

Alwyn's social media move comes as the British actor is set to become a lot more visible thanks to nabbing a few high-profile roles. The actor is starring in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, as well as The Favourite alongside Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult. Alwyn shared a picture on Sunday with the star-studded cast of The Favourite.

Swift is presumably a fan of the cast as she's good friends with Stone, and in July 2015, Hoult was spotted adorably fangirling over Swift while attending her concert in Montreal, Canada.

The Favourites 👑 @thefavouritemovie @foxsearchlight A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn) on Aug 12, 2018 at 7:37pm PDT

Meanwhile, Swift and Alwyn's relationship appears stronger than ever. The couple was photographed showing PDA during their romantic Turks and Caicos getaway last month, and though the two have been private about their relationship, 28-year-old Swift did show some love for her beau in a big way during her first Reputation show in May. The singer pointed to Alwyn in the audience as she sang her hit, "Gorgeous," which is widely thought to be about him.

