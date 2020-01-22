Taylor Swift is expected to return to the 2020 GRAMMYs on Sunday, but will she rack up any wins?

The 30-year-old singer has received three nominations for this year's awards ceremony, a comeback of sorts after her last album, 2017's Reputation, was shut out of the major categories. "Lover" is nominated for Song of the Year, while Lover, the album, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album. Additionally, "You Need to Calm Down" is in contention for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The Swifties will, no doubt, be ameliorated, after throwing a #GRAMMYsAreOverParty to protest her lack of nominations at the 2019 GRAMMYs. Swift was not completely snubbed last year -- she earned a single nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album -- but Reputation was her least-nominated album since her self-titled debut. (While Taylor Swift earned zero nominations, Swift was up for Best New Artist at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008.)

However, fans may still be pressed over the fact that Swift was once again passed over for Album of the Year. This is the first time she has had two consecutive albums miss out on the Recording Academy's biggest prize. While some believed the snub was why Swift skipped out on attending last year's awards show, ET confirmed it was because she was in London filming the movie adaptation of Cats.

As Swifties may recall, the singer's last appearance at the GRAMMYs was in February 2016, when 1989 won for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She also took home Best Music Video for "Bad Blood." For that occasion, the blonde beauty stepped out in a pink-and-orange Atelier Versace ensemble that showed off her toned tummy and legs.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

But the true highlight of her night wasn't the vibrant outfit -- it was the speech she gave toward the end of the ceremony. While accepting Album of the Year, Swift took the moment to call out Kanye West in the most epic way possible. At the time, the two had been feuding over a controversial line about Swift in his song, "Famous." (More on that here.)

"As the first woman to win Album of the Year twice, I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments and your fame," said Swift, who previously won the award in 2010 for Fearless. "But if you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going, you'll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

All of this came just one year after everyone thought that Swift and West had finally settled their beef, which first originated when West infamously stormed the stage during Swift's 2009 MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to say he thought "Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time." The two appeared to be in friendly spirits as photographers captured them together inside the 2015 show.

Drama aside, Swift's also had plenty of positive moments at the GRAMMYs. Take, for example, all her gorgeous red carpet looks that have landed her on almost every Best Dressed list. In 2014, she turned heads in a glittering Gucci gown, which she paired with silver drop earrings and matching stilettos.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

The ensemble was just as jaw-dropping as what she wore in 2012: a gold high-collar gown from Zuhair Murad that featured metallic embellishments and embroidery from top to bottom. Slay, Tay!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

What do you think Swift will wear to this year's awards show? Will she end up taking home a Golden Gramophone or three? Let us know on Twitter (@etnow) and be sure to tune in to the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards airing live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2020: Listen to the Album of the Year Nominees

2020 GRAMMYs: Meet All of the Best New Artist Nominees

Taylor Swift to Receive First-Ever Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard's Annual Women in Music Event