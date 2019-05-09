Taylor Swift's Latest Magazine Cover Features New Clues About TS7

Taylor Swift is dropping even more hints about her upcoming seventh studio album!

The 29-year-old singer loves that her fans play detective with her projects, so she's trying to soak up their theories as long as she can before she lets them in on what she's been hiding for so long.

"I've trained [my fans] to be that way," Swift tells Entertainment Weekly, in her first sit-down magazine interview in three years. "I love that they like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I'll keep doing it. It's fun. It feels mischievous and playful."

"This time around I feel more comfortable being brave enough to be vulnerable, because my fans are brave enough to be vulnerable with me," she adds of how TS7 will be different from 2017's Reputation. "Once people delve into the album, it'll become pretty clear that that's more of the fingerprint of this -- that it's much more of a singer-songwriter, personal journey than the last one."

One big clue Swift confirms with the outlet is that her new album -- which she recorded in just under three months -- will feature more songs than any of her previous releases. "I try not to go into making an album with any expectation. I started to write so much that I knew immediately it would probably be bigger," she says. "There's a lot of a lot on this album ... I'm trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don't wanna have too much of one thing. You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say."

"[There's also] really, really, really, really sad songs," she adds. "[But] not enough to where you need to worry about me."

EW reveals that fans will definitely want to take notice of the denim jacket Swift is wearing on the magazine's latest cover, as it provides a few hidden clues about TS7. The patches and buttons include everything from cats to a gravestone that says "I Tried" to references to some of the singer's favorite TV shows, like Game of Thrones, Grey's Anatomy and Friends. There are also buttons for Selena Gomez, Dixie Chicks and more, perhaps teasing that multiple collaborations are coming?

"I love to communicate through Easter eggs," Swift explains. "I think the best messages are the cryptic ones."

"Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry," she adds. "This is one my favorite ways to do this, because you wear something that foreshadows something else. People don't usually find this one out immediately, but they know you're probably sending a message. They'll figure it out in time."

