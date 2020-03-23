Taylor Swift’s Publicist, Tree Paine, Claps Back at Kim Kardashian

The war of words continues.

Tensions flared on Monday between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West, when the pop star broke her silence on the recently leaked, unedited phone call between her and Kanye West regarding his song, "Famous."

Hours later, Kardashian shot back, unleashing a tweet storm slamming Swift and defending herself and her husband against the singer's claims of manipulation.

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission…' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that," Kardashian tweeted. "Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission."

It seems that this tweet was noticed by Swift's long-time publicist, Tree Paine, who decided to clap back at Kardashian's claim that she never intentionally edited the footage of the phone call in question.

"I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing," Paine wrote, along with the statement she first shared when the drama between Swift and West unfolded in 2016.

"P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?" Paine added.

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

Swift wrote in a post to her Instagram Story on Monday that the call had been "illegally recorded" and claimed that "somebody edited and manipulated" the audio to paint her as a liar.

Kardashian denied the claims while laying out her case on Twitter, writing, "At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."

"The lie was never about the word b**ch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation," she added. "I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative."

The newly surfaced video -- which West recorded while documenting the creation of his Life of Pablo album, shows West asking for Swift's approval on a "controversial line" in his 2016 song, "Famous." After a fair amount of setup, West finally shares the lyric with Swift, rapping "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex." Swift laughs and seemingly approves, saying, "That's not mean."

The leaked video, as Swift fans have pointed out, does not mention the rest of the lyric that is included in "Famous," which says, "I made that b**ch famous."

Kardashian previously called out Swift for saying she had "no idea" he would call her a "b**ch" in the song.

The last time the "Delicate" singer opened up about West's phone call was in an interview with Rolling Stone last September, where she, at the time, closed the book on the subject, explaining, "I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative s**t all day."

Check out the video below to hear more.

Taylor Swift Calls Kanye West 'Two-Faced' and Shares New Details From THAT Phone Call This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Goes on Tweet Storm Against Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Addresses Leaked Kanye West Video, Says 'What Really Matters' Is Supporting Good Causes

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian React to 'Famous' Video Leak

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Unedited 'Famous' Call Leaks -- and the Singer's Fans Aren't Happy

Related Gallery