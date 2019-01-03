Taylor Swift's 'The Swift Life' App to Shut Down in February

Taylor Swift is pulling the plug on her app, The Swift Life, next month.



On Thursday, a statement was released explaining that the online community, geared toward fans of the “Ready for It” songstress, will be ending promptly on Feb. 1.



"Current fans have until this date to utilize the virtual currency they've accumulated," the release explains. "Effective immediately, no new in-app purchases will be permitted."



"We would like to thank all the dedicated fans who downloaded The Swift Life, engaged with this amazing community and created gorgeous pieces of content for others to enjoy," the statement added.

The app was released in conjunction with the 29-year-old singer’s Reputation album, which arrived in November of 2017.



And Swift isn’t the only celebrity who has decided to end their app in 2019. In December, Kim Kardashian West and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, revealed that they will be shuttering their personal apps as well.



"We've had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019," the statement shared to their sites explains. "We truly hope you've enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what's ahead."



Their sister, Kendall Jenner, was the first to abandon her app. She stopped posting new content as 2017 ended.



Get more breaking news in the clip below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Hosts New Year's Eve Costume Party With Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Couple Up for Lunch Date With His Family

Taylor Swift Is a Total Boss Babe Singing 'Blank Space' In Netflix Concert Film Exclusive Clip

Related Gallery