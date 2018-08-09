Teen Choice Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards are officially here!

The awards show kicked off live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, honoring the year's most popular movies, music, TV shows and more.

Star Wars was one of teens' favorite franchises this year, as together, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story earned 13 nominations. Avengers: Infinity War was also a big favorite to win, with 10 total nominations.

On the TV side, Riverdale led with a massive 12 nominations, followed by Stranger Things with nine. Selena Gomez and Cardi B led the music nominations with four each.

But which of your favorites took home a surfboard? Check back throughout the night to find out who won big!

Choice Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tomb Raider

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Henry Cavill – Justice League

John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**

Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress

Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider

Amy Adams – Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot – Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War **WINNER**

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Black Panther **WINNER**

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok **WINNER**

Dwayne Johnson – Rampage

Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Danai Gurira – Black Panther

Letitia Wright – Black Panther **WINNER**

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Naomie Harris – Rampage

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Fantasy Movie

A Wrinkle in Time

Coco **WINNER**

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez – Coco **WINNER**

Gael García Bernal – Coco

James Corden – Peter Rabbit

John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi **WINNER**

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time

Choice Drama Movie

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

The Greatest Showman **WINNER**

Truth or Dare

Wonder

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird

Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman **WINNER**

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts – Wonder

Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Zendaya – The Greatest Showman **WINNER**

Choice Comedy Movie

Daddy’s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Love, Simon **WINNER**

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle **WINNER**

Eugenio Derbez – Overboard

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2

Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris – Overboard

Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3 **WINNER**

Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous in Love

Riverdale **WINNER**

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale **WINNER**

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Bella Thorne – Famous in Love

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale **WINNER**

Maia Mitchell – The Fosters

Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice Fantasy TV Show

iZombie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments **WINNER**

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley – The 100

Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments **WINNER**

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things **WINNER**

Rose McIver – iZombie

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash **WINNER**

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Damon Wayans – Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz – Gotham

Grant Gustin – The Flash **WINNER**

Lucas Till – MacGyver

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Chloe Bennet – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl **WINNER**

Choice Comedy TV Show

Black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory **WINNER**

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Elias Harger – Fuller House

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin **WINNER**

Rico Rodriguez – Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress

America Ferrera – Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin **WINNER**

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

Sarah Hyland – Modern Family

Yara Shahidi – Black-ish, Grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir **WINNER**

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show

Keeping Up With the Kardashians **WINNER**

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show

Dawson’s Creek

Friends **WINNER**

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle **WINNER**

Derek Hough – World of Dance

DJ Khaled – The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin – Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson – The Voice

Meghan Trainor – The Four: Battle for Stardom

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson **WINNER**

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello **WINNER**

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer **WINNER**

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood **WINNER**

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers **WINNER**

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

CNCO **WINNER**

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B **WINNER**

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons **WINNER**

Panic! at the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana" **WINNER**

Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"

Dua Lipa – "New Rules"

Halsey – "Bad at Love"

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – "Attention"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Drake – "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" **WINNER**

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood" **WINNER**

Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"

Maroon 5 – "Wait"

Panic! at the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"

Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"

Why Don’t We – "Trust Fund Baby"

Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" (Black Panther soundtrack)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" (The Greatest Showman soundtrack) **WINNER**

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

The Dolan Twins **WINNER**

Choice Male Athlete

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

LeBron James **WINNER**

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

Serena Williams **WINNER**

U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

Choice Pop Song

"Delicate" - Taylor Swift

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - The Backstreet Boys

"In My Blood" - Shawn Mendes **WINNER**

"No Excuses" - Meghan Trainor

"No Tears Left to Cry" - Ariana Grande

"This Is Me" - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

Choice Country Song

"Cry Pretty" - Carrie Underwood

"Heaven" - Kane Brown

"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett

"Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) **WINNER**

"Mercy" - Brett Young

"Most People Are Good" - Luke Bryan

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

"All Night" - Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui **WINNER**

"Friends" - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

"One Kiss" - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

"Perfect" - Topic & Ally Brooke

"Solo" - Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Choice Latin Song

"Boom Boom" - RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane

"Dinero" - Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)

"Echame La Culpa" - Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

"Familiar" - Liam Payne & J Balvin **WINNER**

"Hey DJ" - CNCO, Yandel

"Mi Gente' - J Balvin, Willy William

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Finesse (Remix)" - Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B)

"God's Plan" - Drake

"Let You Down" - NF

"Love Lies" - Khalidi & Normani **WINNER**

"This Is America" - Childish Gambino

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

"Alone" - Halsey (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)

"Hard Times" - Paramore

"High Hopes" - Panic! At The Disco

"No Roots" - Alice Merton

"Sit Next To Me" - Foster the People

"Whatever It Takes" - Imagine Dragons **WINNER**

Choice Breakout Artist

Bazzi

Khalid **WINNER**

Lauy

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

Choice Next Big Thing

Black Pink

Jackson Wang **WINNER**

Jacob Sartorius

MattyBRaps

NCT

Stray

Choice International Artist

Black Pink

BTS **WINNER**

CNCO

EXO

Got7

Super Junior

Choice Movie Villain

Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aiden Gillen - Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Bill Skarsgard - It

Cate Blanchett - Thor: Ragnarok

Josh Brolin - Avengers: Infinity War

Michael B. Jordan - Black Panther **WINNER**

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Keala Settle - The Greatest Showman

Kelly Marie Tran - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Nick Robinson - Love, Simon **WINNER**

Olivia Cooke - Ready Player One

Sophia Lillis - It

Choice Movie Ship

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger - Midnight Sun

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther

Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario - Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale - Love, Simon

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor - It

Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman **WINNER**

Choice TV Villain

Anna Hopkins - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Cameron Monaghan - Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar - Once Upon a Time

Mark Consuelos - Riverdale **WINNER**

Mind Flayer - Stranger Things

Odette Annable - Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show

9-1-1

Anne with an E

Black Lightning

On My Block **WINNER**

Siren

The Resident

Choice Breakout TV Star

Iain Armitage - Young Sheldon

Luka Sabbat - Grown-ish

Lyric Ross - This Is Us

Nafessa Williams - Black Lightning

Oliver Stark - 9-1-1

Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale **WINNER**

Choice TV Ship

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale **WINNER**

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton - The Flash

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes - Riverdale

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards - Arrow

Choice Liplock

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o - Black Panther

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana - Avengers: Infinity War

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart - Riverdale **WINNER**

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni - Jane the Virgin

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things

Zac Efron & Zendaya - The Greatest Showman

Choice Hissy Fit

Adam Driver - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Jack Black - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Joe Keery - Stranger Things

Kevin Hart - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Madelaine Petsch - Riverdale **WINNER**

Mark Ruffalo - Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Scene Stealer

Charlie Heaton - Stranger Things

Katie McGrath - Supergirl

Nick Jonas - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Taika Waititi - Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston - Thor: Ragnarok

Vanessa Morgan - Riverdale **WINNER**

Choice Summer Movie

Adrift

Incredibles 2 **WINNER**

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Life of the Party

Ocean's 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Alden Ehrenreich - Solo: A Star Wars Story

Chris Pratt - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom **WINNER**

Donald Glover - Solo: A Star Wars Story

Julian Dennison - Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Sam Claflin - Adrift

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom **WINNER**

Emilia Clarke - Solo: A Star Wars Story

Melissa McCarthy - Life of the Party

Sandra Bullock - Ocean's 8

Shailene Woodley - Adrift

Zazie Beetz - Deadpool 2

Choice Summer TV Show

Beat Shazam

Cobra Kai

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

So You Think You Can Dance **WINNER**

The Bold Type

Total Bellas

Choice Summer TV Show Star

Aisha Dee - The Bold Type

Aubrey Joseph - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

Katie Stevens - The Bold Type

Meghann Fahy - The Bold Type

Olivia Holt - Marvel's Cloak & Dagger **WINNER**

Solo Mariduena - Cobra Kai

Choice Summer Song

"Back To You" - Selena Gomez **WINNER**

"Familiar" - Liam Payne & J Balvin

"Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

"Nice For What" - Drake

"One Kiss" - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

"Youngblood" - 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Male Artist

Charlie Puth

Kane Brown

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes **WINNER**

Zayn

Choice Summer Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello **WINNER**

Cardi B

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer **WINNER**

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Choice Summer Tour

Charlie Puth - The Voicenotes Tour

Harry Styles - Live on Tour **WINNER**

Jay-Z and Beyonce - On the Run II Tour

Kendrick Lamar, SZA and More - The Championship Tour

Niall Horan - Flicker World Tour

Taylor Swift - Reputation Stadium Tour

Choice Female Web Star

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy **WINNER**

The Merrell Twins

Choice Male Web Star

Cameron Dallas

Collins Key

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

The Dolan Twins **WINNER**

Tyler Oakley

Choice Comedy Web Star

Collins Key

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy **WINNER**

Miranda Sings

The Dolan Twins

Choice Music Web Star

Anitta

Chloe x Halle

Erika Costell **WINNER**

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Dulce Candy

James Charles **WINNER**

Kandee Johnson

Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials)

Shay Mitchell

Zoella

Choice Twit

Anna Kendrick **WINNER**

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds

Choice Instagrammer

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Justin Timberlake

Lucy Hale

Selena Gomez **WINNER**

Will Smith

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande **WINNER**

Demi Lovato

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

Kendall Jenner

Meghan Trainor

Choice YouTuber

DanTDM

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy **WINNER**

The Dolan Twins

The Merrell Twins

Choice Muser

Baby Ariel

Holly H (Holly Home)

Loren Gray

Mackenzie Ziegler **WINNER**

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

Choice Style Icon

Blake Lively

Chadwick Boseman

Harry Styles **WINNER**

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Lauren Jauregui **WINNER**

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi

Choice Male Hottie

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Hemsworth

Cole Sprouse **WINNER**

Grant Gustin

Shawn Mendes

Zac Efron

Choice Video Game

Fire Emblem Heroes

Fortnite **WINNER**

Overwatch

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Choice Fandom

#BLINKS

#BTSArmy **WINNER**

#CNCOWners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties

Choice Dancer

Cheryl Burke

Derek Hough

Jenna Dewan

Les Twins

Maddie Ziegler **WINNER**

tWitch

Choice Model

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid **WINNER**

Jaden Smith

Kaia Gerber

Romeo Beckham

For more from the Teen Choice Awards, check out the video below!