Bristol Palin broke down in tears after arriving home to Austin, Texas, when she found that ex-husband Dakota Meyer had moved her belongings into another bedroom amid the pair’s sad split.

The drama was captured by cameras for Monday’s emotional episode of Teen Mom OG, in which Dakota described having time apart from Bristol as like being released from “life sentence prison.”

The episode followed Bristol to Los Angeles, California, where she headed with her son, 9-year-old Tripp (from her previous relationship with Levi Johnston,) as he kicked off rehearsals for ABC’s Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. With the trip coming amid tension between the pair, Bristol discussed how she hoped “the space will be good for us.”

Enjoying time at the park with her sister, Piper, Tripp and the two daughters she shares with Dakota (Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1) Bristol, 27, opened up about feeling like she’s starting from scratch with the breakup and how she needed to stay in Austin for the sake of her daughters, rather than moving home to the “support system and resources” in Alaska.

She shared her worries further with mom, Sarah Palin, who flew in to care for Tripp during DWTS rehearsals, so that Bristol could fly Sailor and Atlee back to Dakota in Austin.

“I feel like I'm starting over for, like, the 15th time,” she said while driving the family around L.A.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn,” responded Sarah, before joking that perhaps Bristol would arrive home to find “everything will be on the lawn.”

Sure enough, Dakota had been busy rearranging their home and while nothing ended up on the lawn, he admitted to taking Bristol’s bed out of the master bedroom and setting her belongings up in a spare bedroom to “give her space.”

“The last two weeks, I’m happier than I’ve ever been, since 2015,” he mused. “The happiest I’ve ever been, the most relived, the least amount of stress -- what someone would feel like if they got out of life sentence prison. It’s incredible.”

While Bristol’s reaction to walking into her rearranged house was initially calm -- as she exclaimed, “Wow, Mommy got a new room!” to her girls -- she later broke down in the kitchen.

“I’m just disappointed that that’s how he wants to be,” she said. “I don’t blame him for not being around me. I just think it’s complete BS that my stuff is moved.”

“In our divorce, I didn’t ask for anything -- all I asked for is the money I put into this house,” she continued. “All the furniture and stuff -- I bought everything in this house, [but] I’m not going to be petty and take any of that. I’m not going to sit here and take the dishes I bought. That to me is just petty.”

She also shared how she hopes that Sailor is too young to understand what’s going on.

“I am hoping that she’s at an age where she doesn’t understand it, so hopefully she doesn’t know what’s going on -- she just thinks he's at work. That’s what I always tell her,” Bristol said before Sailor cutely asked her why she’s crying.

“Mommy’s being a big fat baby!” Bristol replied.

See more on Bristol and Dakota below.

