Rest in peace, Terrence McNally.

The Tony-winning playwright died on Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida, due to complications from coronavirus, ET confirms. He was 81.

McNally had battled lung cancer since the late 1990s, with the disease costing him portions of both his lungs. He had lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease since.

The playwright received five Tony Awards throughout his career, which included 25 Broadway productions, nearly 40 plays and 10 musicals. McNally won his first Tony in 1993 for his book for the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. Next came awards for Love! Valour! Compassion! in 1995, Master Class in 1996 and Ragtime in 1998.

McNally is survived by husband Thomas Kirdahy, whom he wed in 2010 after a long relationship, his brother, Peter, nephew, Stephen, and other family members.

The accomplished playwright is one of the first celebrities to die of coronavirus complications. The pandemic reached the U.S. in January. See more in the video below.

