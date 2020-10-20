Shopping

The 10 Best Ugg Boots, Slippers and Sandal Deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash

By ETonline Staff
Prime Day 2020 is over; However, Amazon Holiday Dash is here and chock-full of deep discounts!

As the winter season slowly approaches, now's the time to gear up on your UGG Footwear. Shop massive deals on UGGs at the Amazon Holiday Dash. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various UGG shoe styles for women, men and kids. Save up to 60% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter season.

Score markdowns on a cozy pair or two of UGGs comfortable shoes. 

Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash.

Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
Amazon
Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG

This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache.  

REGULARLY $150

Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG

A wedge heel boot perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or dresses this fall.

REGULARLY $169.95

Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG

A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. 

REGULARLY $150

Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG

This pair of Ugg waterproof rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish. 

REGULARLY $85

Jass Sneaker
UGG
UGG Jass Sneaker
Amazon
Jass Sneaker
UGG

These Ugg Jazz are the classic slip on leather sneaker.

REGULARLY $100

Coquette Slipper
UGG
UGG Coquette Slipper
Amazon
Coquette Slipper
UGG

Easy mule-style slippers to pair with loungewear

Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
UGG
UGG Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
Amazon
Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe
UGG

These mens ugg shoes are moccasin-style boat shoes. 

REGULARLY $125

T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG

Toddler and little kid sizes are available for this adorable little sandal. 

REGULARLY $50

Ascot Slipper
UGG
UGG Ascot Slipper
Amazon
Ascot Slipper
UGG

These Ugg Ascot Slippers are wool-lined and crafted in suede for indoor and outdoor wear. 

REGULARLY $110

 

