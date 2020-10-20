The 10 Best Ugg Boots, Slippers and Sandal Deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash
Prime Day 2020 is over; However, Amazon Holiday Dash is here and chock-full of deep discounts!
As the winter season slowly approaches, now's the time to gear up on your UGG Footwear. Shop massive deals on UGGs at the Amazon Holiday Dash. The UGG sale is offering low prices on various UGG shoe styles for women, men and kids. Save up to 60% on styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots, while supplies last. You're sure to find the perfect pair to rock with your new jacket this fall and winter season.
This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig
Score markdowns on a cozy pair or two of UGGs comfortable shoes.
Shop ET's Style picks on UGG deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash.
This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache.
A wedge heel boot perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or dresses this fall.
A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar.
This pair of Ugg waterproof rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish.
These Ugg Jazz are the classic slip on leather sneaker.
Easy mule-style slippers to pair with loungewear.
These mens ugg shoes are moccasin-style boat shoes.
Toddler and little kid sizes are available for this adorable little sandal.
These Ugg Ascot Slippers are wool-lined and crafted in suede for indoor and outdoor wear.
