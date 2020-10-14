The 10 Best UGG Boots, Slippers and Sandals Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Shop massive deals on UGGs on Amazon. The footwear brand is offering low prices during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Deals on various UGG shoe styles for women, men and kids are available in styles like slippers, moccasins, sneakers and boots.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye and more.

The Amazon Prime Day 2020 is filled with deep discounts on popular fashion brands like UGG. Score markdowns on a cozy pair or two of their comfortable shoes.

Shop ET Style's selection of the best UGG deals at Amazon Prime Day.

Hazel Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Hazel Ankle Boot UGG This Ugg waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. REGULARLY $150 $120.20 at Amazon

Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG Amazon Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG A wedge heel boot perfect to wear with leggings, jeans, or dresses this fall. REGULARLY $169.95 $101.97 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic Ugg mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. REGULARLY $150 $129.95 at Amazon

Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG Amazon Shelby Matte Rain Boot UGG This pair of Ugg waterproof rain boots are great to have. We love the sleek matte finish. REGULARLY $85 $63.93 at Amazon

Jass Sneaker UGG Amazon Jass Sneaker UGG These Ugg Jazz are the classic slip on leather sneaker. REGULARLY $100 $67.99 at Amazon

Coquette Slipper UGG Amazon Coquette Slipper UGG Easy mule-style slippers to pair with loungewear. $119.95 at Amazon

Ascot Slipper UGG Amazon Ascot Slipper UGG These Ugg Ascot Slippers are wool-lined and crafted in suede for indoor and outdoor wear. REGULARLY $110 $65.77 at Amazon

Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe UGG Amazon Beach Moc Slip-on Boat Shoe UGG These mens ugg shoes are moccasin-style boat shoes. REGULARLY $125 $74.99 at Amazon

T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Amazon T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Toddler and little kid sizes are available for this adorable little sandal. REGULARLY $50 $34.99 at Amazon

