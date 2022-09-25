When you picture Abercrombie & Fitch, you might envision the early aughts mall staple, but the brand has made a complete comeback in the last few years with a stylish rebrand. Gone are the days of exclusionary sizing and out-of-date styles: the new and improved Abercrombie offers a wide range of trendy and classic jeans, jackets, dresses and so much more. Right now, you can get 25% off Abercrombie's fall favorites just in time to revamp your wardrobe for the new season.

Shop Abercrombie's Fall Sale

For a limited time, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering deals on fall finds for both women and men. The Fall Faves Event brings you closet must-haves from vegan leather pants to cozy shirt jackets. Whether you need a pair of TikTok-loved denim or an everyday essential white t-shirt, there's a stylish pick for whatever you find yourself doing in the cooler months ahead.

Popular jeans like the Curve Love denim are on sale in high rise, skinny, straight, and dad jean styles to choose from. No promo code is needed to unlock the discount, so now is a great time to stock up on timeless and classic clothing for the rest of the year. There are hundreds of items to shop, but to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite pieces to snag from the Abercrombie Fall Faves sale.

Ahead, shop the TK best deals from Abercrombie & Fitch's fall sale.

The Best Women's 25% Off Abercrombie Deals

Cozy Shirt Jacket Abercrombie & Fitch Cozy Shirt Jacket Shackets are bound to be everywhere again this year. These easy-fitting shirt jackets are made in a cozy fabric for layering and taking with you on-the-go. $120 $90 Buy Now

Long-Sleeve Scoopneck Bodysuit Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Scoopneck Bodysuit Style your long-sleeve bodysuit with skirts or pants this fall. This style is super soft and high-quality, making it the perfect fall staple. $35 $26 Buy Now

The Best Men's 25% Off Abercrombie Deals

Relaxed Corduroy Shirt Jacket Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Corduroy Shirt Jacket When you need to throw on a comfortable layer before heading out for the day, this relaxed-fit shirt jacket is perfect for running errands, heading to the office, or late nights with friends. $80 $60 Buy Now

90s Oversized Flannel Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Oversized Flannel Nothing says fall more than flannels. Save on this 90's-style button-up shirt in an oversized-fit for easy style all season long. $70 $53 Buy Now

Essential Sweatpants Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sweatpants Take Abercrombie's softAF fleece fabric and turn them into comfortable sweatpants for the ultimate chilly weather loungewear. $59 $44 Buy Now

Shop Abercrombie Men's Deals

