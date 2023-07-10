The sweatiest season of the year is here, and as much as we love summer, there's nothing worse than tossing and turning all night because of the heat.

Aside from outfitting your bed with lightweight linens, turning up your air conditioner to its highest setting and keeping some cold water by your side, cooling pajamas are one of the best ways to ensure a good night's sleep.

Days of thick flannel and sweatpants for bed are long behind us, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your sleepwear for summer. The key to staying cool while you sleep is picking out breathable fabrics: think cotton, linen or silk for an extra luxurious touch. Tiny shorts and tank tops feel like a natural choice for the warmer months, but short- and long-sleeved tops in breezy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics can also keep you cool while offering more coverage.

No matter if you prefer sultry slips or a simple tee with boxers, we've found the best cooling pajamas for summer 2023. Below, shop some of our favorite summer PJ picks including Oprah's favorite from Cozy Earth, Hill House Home, SKIMS, Madewell and more.

Madewell Swiss Dot Babydoll Pajama Set Madewell Madewell Swiss Dot Babydoll Pajama Set "Wow, these are by far the best summer pajamas I’ve ever owned," raved a happy reviewer. "The fabric is light enough to be comfortable in hot weather but sturdy enough that I don’t need to wear a bra underneath." $80 $48 WITH CODE HOTDEAL Shop Now

