The 15 Best Cooling Pajamas to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer Long
The sweatiest season of the year is here, and as much as we love summer, there's nothing worse than tossing and turning all night because of the heat.
Aside from outfitting your bed with lightweight linens, turning up your air conditioner to its highest setting and keeping some cold water by your side, cooling pajamas are one of the best ways to ensure a good night's sleep.
Days of thick flannel and sweatpants for bed are long behind us, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your sleepwear for summer. The key to staying cool while you sleep is picking out breathable fabrics: think cotton, linen or silk for an extra luxurious touch. Tiny shorts and tank tops feel like a natural choice for the warmer months, but short- and long-sleeved tops in breezy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics can also keep you cool while offering more coverage.
No matter if you prefer sultry slips or a simple tee with boxers, we've found the best cooling pajamas for summer 2023. Below, shop some of our favorite summer PJ picks including Oprah's favorite from Cozy Earth, Hill House Home, SKIMS, Madewell and more.
Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
A linen and cotton fabric blend makes these J. Crew pajamas extra breathable.
Heat up your pajama collection while staying cool in a 100% silk slip with a lacey trim.
Made of soft, breathable organic cotton, this pajama set is a must-have for summer.
"Wow, these are by far the best summer pajamas I’ve ever owned," raved a happy reviewer. "The fabric is light enough to be comfortable in hot weather but sturdy enough that I don’t need to wear a bra underneath."
Feel put-together even when you're fast asleep in this super soft modal set — a steal at under $25.
For an extra luxurious option, Quince's 100% silk pajama tank and matching shorts are well worth the splurge.
The internet is obsessed with this SKIMS boxer and tank set, and we can see why — it's effortlessly sexy yet casual.
Your dreams will be even sweeter when you don this lace-trimmed cotton cami and shorts set with a matching robe.
This versatile piece can be used as a sleep shirt, cover-up or overshirt depending on the day.
Available in straight and plus sizes, this tank and shorts set is made from organic cotton and sustainable Tencel fabrics.
Keep it simple in a comfy cotton tee shirt and boxer short set.
Pajamas don't get any cuter than this: a ruffled 100% cotton chemise with a plunging neckline and stretchy smocked back.
Beat the summer sweats in a 100% European linen PJ set.
These pink paisley-printed PJs are sure to put a smile on your face each time you wear them.
