The 15 Best Graduation Dresses Under $100: Shop Amazon, Nordstrom, ASOS and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Graduation season is in full swing, and if you're still looking for the perfect dress to wear for the momentous occasion, we're here to help so you can get it delivered just in time. 

We know how stressful graduation season can be, so we're here to make it easy on you. We've selected dresses from our favorite retailers with fast shipping such as Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve. Whether you're looking for a traditional white dress, a spring-appropriate floral print or bold color to help you stand out, you're bound to find your perfect grad dress among our picks.

Our favorite options range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Depending on your school's dress code and formality, we've also included everything from office-inspired blazer dresses to flirty minis in bright colors. The best part? Each dress is priced under $100. 

Below, shop our favorite graduation dresses to get one just in time for the grad ceremony. 

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Lean into the preppy trend for summer with a prim tweed mini, also available in black.

$64 AND UP
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the late spring heat.

$70
Superdown Armida Button Blazer Dress
Superdown Armida Button Blazer Dress
Revolve
Superdown Armida Button Blazer Dress

Go for the professional look in this sleek, long-sleeve blazer mini dress. 

$88
ASOS DESIGN Curve V Front Ruffle Mini Dress
ASOS DESIGN Curve V Front Ruffle Mini Dress
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve V Front Ruffle Mini Dress

This flirty flutter-sleeved mini dress is worthy of any and all celebrations this spring and summer.

$70
Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress
Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress
Hollister
Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress

A defined waist, flowing skirt and portrait neckline makes this dress equal parts flattering and family-friendly.

$60
Layered Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress
Layered Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress
Amazon
Layered Ruffle Hem Flutter Sleeve Dress

If you need a classic black dress for graduation, this under-$40 ruffle dress with fluttery sleeves is perfect. 

$39
Dynamite Clothing Twist Front Midi Dress
Dynamite Clothing Twist Front Midi Dress
Dynamite Clothing
Dynamite Clothing Twist Front Midi Dress

A small cutout takes this satiny midi dress to the next level.

$70
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
Amazon
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress

You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.

$119
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

A babydoll silhouette and puffed sleeves gives this mini dress a sweet look — available in petite, regular and tall for a perfect fit.

$80
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress

Made of 100% cotton, this crochet midi dress can easily be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for the beach.

$98
Exlura Square Neck Dress
Exlura Square Neck Dress
Amazon
Exlura Square Neck Dress

With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.

$46$39
WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress
WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress
Nordstrom
WAYF Convertible Strapless Dress

Removable straps make this dress a versatile choice for spring and summer parties.

$88
Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress
Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress
Amazon
Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Dress

Opt for this elegant wrap dress with a waist tie and v-neckline. 

$36
1.State Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Wrap Dress
1.State Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
1.State Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Wrap Dress

This 100% cotton mini dress features delicate eyelet fabric, a waist-defining sash and flouncy hem.

$99
Lulus Forever Floral Navy Blue Floral Print Tie-Strap Slit Maxi Dress
Lulus Forever Floral Navy Blue Floral Print Tie-Strap Slit Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Forever Floral Navy Blue Floral Print Tie-Strap Slit Maxi Dress

A floral print maxi like this Lulus dress with shoulder ties is a failsafe choice. 

$79

