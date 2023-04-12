The 15 Best Graduation Dresses Under $100: Shop Amazon, Nordstrom, ASOS and More
Graduation season is in full swing, and if you're still looking for the perfect dress to wear for the momentous occasion, we're here to help so you can get it delivered just in time.
We know how stressful graduation season can be, so we're here to make it easy on you. We've selected dresses from our favorite retailers with fast shipping such as Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve. Whether you're looking for a traditional white dress, a spring-appropriate floral print or bold color to help you stand out, you're bound to find your perfect grad dress among our picks.
Our favorite options range from classic, simple white dresses to statement-making frocks featuring trendy details. Depending on your school's dress code and formality, we've also included everything from office-inspired blazer dresses to flirty minis in bright colors. The best part? Each dress is priced under $100.
Below, shop our favorite graduation dresses to get one just in time for the grad ceremony.
Lean into the preppy trend for summer with a prim tweed mini, also available in black.
Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the late spring heat.
Go for the professional look in this sleek, long-sleeve blazer mini dress.
This flirty flutter-sleeved mini dress is worthy of any and all celebrations this spring and summer.
A defined waist, flowing skirt and portrait neckline makes this dress equal parts flattering and family-friendly.
If you need a classic black dress for graduation, this under-$40 ruffle dress with fluttery sleeves is perfect.
A small cutout takes this satiny midi dress to the next level.
You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.
A babydoll silhouette and puffed sleeves gives this mini dress a sweet look — available in petite, regular and tall for a perfect fit.
Made of 100% cotton, this crochet midi dress can easily be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for the beach.
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.
Removable straps make this dress a versatile choice for spring and summer parties.
Opt for this elegant wrap dress with a waist tie and v-neckline.
This 100% cotton mini dress features delicate eyelet fabric, a waist-defining sash and flouncy hem.
A floral print maxi like this Lulus dress with shoulder ties is a failsafe choice.
