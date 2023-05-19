Shopping

The 15 Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
Getty

Summer is almost here, so if you have a wedding (or a few) on your 2023 calendar, you'll want to start looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit sooner rather than later. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest dresses to ensure you celebrate in style.

This summer is bound to be a scorcher, so we're prioritizing comfort with lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes to keep sweat stains at bay. When choosing the color of your dress, brights and pastels are a natural choice for showing off your summer tan. We also adore romantic florals and shimmering satin for Instagram-worthy outfits.

No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the best wedding guest dresses for summer from affordable retailers such as Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Reformation, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop all of our favorite picks for celebrating summer nuptials, ranging from just over $50 to splurge-worthy selections over $200 that will all make you feel like a million bucks. 

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Revolve
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress

Welcome in summer with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink.

$88
Free People Remind Me Floral Print Maxi Dress
Free People Remind Me Floral Print Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Free People Remind Me Floral Print Maxi Dress

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw in a feminine slip dress in a flowy silhouette.

$108$77
Lulus Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress

Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.

$96
Banana Republic Factory Asymmetrical Hem Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory Asymmetrical Hem Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Asymmetrical Hem Midi Dress

Channel Audrey Hepburn in an elegant strapless dress made of 100% cotton.

$131$52
Socialite Corset Ruffle Dress
Socialite Corset Ruffle Dress
Nordstrom
Socialite Corset Ruffle Dress

Make everyone swoon in a romantic corset-waisted dress with a ruffled skirt.

$98

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200

ASTR the Label Blythe Dress
ASTR the Label Blythe Dress
Revolve
ASTR the Label Blythe Dress

The summer garden party dress of our dreams, this floral midi has a tie-up back for a secure fit.

$164
Bardot Malinda Slip Dress
bardot dress
Revolve
Bardot Malinda Slip Dress

Have a mermaid girl summer in a turquoise slip dress perfect for weddings — also available in black.

$129
By Anthropologie Ruffled V-Neck Slip Dress
By Anthropologie Ruffled V-Neck Slip Dress
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Ruffled V-Neck Slip Dress

"This dress is so stunning and fits like a glove true to size!" raved one reviewer of this floral maxi, available in sizes XXS-3X.

$160
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.

$150
Quince 100% Washable Silk Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Quince 100% Washable Silk Cowl Neck Slip Dress
Quince
Quince 100% Washable Silk Cowl Neck Slip Dress

100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $100.

$100

Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300

Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown
Revolve
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown

This fiery red dress is ideal for black tie weddings with its sleek silhouette.

$238
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress

Available in sizes 14-24 as well as straight sizes, this silk dress is a stunning choice for special events. 

$298
Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown
Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown
Revolve
Nookie Aria One Shoulder Gown

Reviewers praise this dress for its waist-snatching abilities and high quality fabric — just make sure to size up!

$259
Reformation Selia Linen Dress
Reformation Selia Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Selia Linen Dress

This dress is the definition of "quiet luxury" with a classy high neck dress in 100% linen.

$218
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Strapless Fishtail Gown
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Strapless Fishtail Gown
Revolve
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Strapless Fishtail Gown

"I have never tried anything on and felt more drop dead gorgeous," wrote one happy reviewer of this figure-flattering maxi.

$265

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Spring and Summer

The 16 Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 to Shop This Spring

The 20 Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $50

Shop the 15 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100

Dive into This Summer's 5 Hottest Swimwear Trends

The 10 Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Sale

12 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Spanx's Summer Shorts Are On Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day

The Best Blushes for Summer: Shop Liquid, Powder and Cream Formulas