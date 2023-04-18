Shopping

The 16 Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget: Shop Amazon, Lulu's, Abercrombie and More

By Lauren Gruber
Spring is officially here, so if you have a spring wedding (or a few) on your 2023 calendar coming up, you'll want to start looking for your perfect wedding guest outfit sooner rather than later.

To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest dresses to enjoy these sunnier days. From now on, we're breaking out of the winter blues by leaving behind deeper hues and heavy fabrics in favor of lighter, brighter shades and silhouettes. For colors, pastels are a natural choice as well as vibrant blues, pinks, reds and greens. While it might be predictable, there's also no better time to bust out floral patterns than for spring weddings. As far as fabrics are concerned, we're in favor of everything light and breezy for working up a sweat on the dance floor.

No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the best wedding guest dresses for spring from best-selling retailers: Amazon, Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Windsor, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop all of our favorite picks for celebrating spring nuptials with budget options that will make you feel like a million bucks, ranging from under $50, under $100 and splurge-worthy selections over $100.

Prettygarden Floral Long-Sleeve Flowy Maxi Dress
Prettygarden Floral Long-Sleeve Flowy Maxi Dress
Amazon
Prettygarden Floral Long-Sleeve Flowy Maxi Dress

If you have a spring wedding or a special occasion coming up in the next few months, wear this floral print maxi dress with a sleek pair of heels or wedges.

$56$47
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Amazon
The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

A lightweight silky style with a hint of stretch and a body-skimming fit. This dress is easy to dress up or dress down.

$55$38
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Norma Kamali Diana Gown
Revolve
Norma Kamali Diana Gown

Norma Kamali's Diane gown is a cult favorite thanks to its draped fabric that's both comfortable and curve-accentuating.

$215
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress
Petal and Pup
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable for weddings.

$64$51
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress

At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac

$32
BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress
BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress
Amazon
BUPT Women's Formal V Neck Mermaid Dress

A wedding guest dress you can never go wrong with. Available in 10 different colors, this formal gown is perfect for any evening occasion.

$70$56
ASOS Pretty Lavish Curve Keisha Ruched Midaxi Dress
Pretty Lavish Curve Keisha Ruched Midaxi Dress
ASOS
ASOS Pretty Lavish Curve Keisha Ruched Midaxi Dress

This juicy mango-colored dress features an elegant cowl neck and sultry slit.

$125$57
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.

$150
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
Amazon
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress

This short-sleeved dress is available in 19 different colors, but we love this verdant green shade for spring.

$60$47
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Loveapella Surplice Maxi Dress

"Fits beautifully and makes me look like a Greek goddess!" one happy reviewer praised this jersey maxi, which can easily be dressed up or down.

$89$45
MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress
MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress
MyTheresa
MyTheresa Self-Portrait Dress

This elegant midi dress is fantastic for formal weddings, but can also be styled down with the right accessories for a more casual occasion. 

$555
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

This lightweight and comfy slip dress is a great option for weddings. With a leg-baring side slit and draping cowl neckline, the slip dress never fails to make you feel dressed up. 

$98$83
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Black Backless Maxi Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress

Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.

$92
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Revolve
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress

Welcome in spring with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink.

$88
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown
Revolve
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Riesling Gown

This fiery red dress is ideal for black tie weddings with its sleek silhouette.

$238
Windsor Palmer Strapless High-Low Midi Dress
Windsor Palmer Strapless High-Low Midi Dress
Windsor
Windsor Palmer Strapless High-Low Midi Dress

This simple black gown is an elegant choice for a wedding (or any elegant occasion) with its fishtail hem and strapless neckline.

$45

