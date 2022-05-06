Shopping

The 17 Best Mother's Day Sales Happening This Weekend

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Michael Kors

Mother's Day is this Sunday, so now is the time do some last-minute shopping for a present to impress your mom. On the bright side, numerous brands are currently running Mother's Day sales, which really means you can save on gifts for yourself too. Since your Mother's Day gift will likely show up on her doorstep early next week, these sales are perfect for getting your wardrobe and home ready for summer. 

We've rounded up the best Mother's Day 2022 deals available right now. Some retailers even have early Memorial Day sales going on to shop and save. Everything from home appliances at Wayfair, jewelry, skincare, designer clothes and accessories at Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and so much more are having huge spring sales. You're not going to want to miss out on the opportunity to grab any of these deals.

Below, shop all the best Mother's Day sales happening this weekend. 

Coach

Now through Sunday, May 8, Coach is taking 25% off nearly 400 select full price styles when you use the code SAVE25 at checkout. 

Willow Bucket Bag
Willow Bucket Bag
Coach
Willow Bucket Bag

Help your mum carry all of her daily essentials in style with this sleek, deep tote.

$350$263
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat
Coach
Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat

This Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat is equal parts trendy and practical — perfect for summer and beyond.

$125$94

Under Armour

Stock up on everything from leggings and sports bras to joggers and running shoes with an extra 25% off Under Armour. Use the code WOMEN25 through May 8

UA Play Up 5" Shorts
UA Play Up 5" Shorts
Under Armour
UA Play Up 5" Shorts

Everyone needs a go-to pair of shorts. These feature a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable at all times. 

$30$17
WITH CODE WOMEN25
UA Meridian Ankle Leggings
UA Meridian Ankle Leggings
Under Armouor
UA Meridian Ankle Leggings

These leggings deliver a unique type of softness that can still wick sweat like a champ. It's lightweight, it's breathable, and comes complete with pockets. 

$65$39
WITH CODE WOMEN25

Michael Kors

The luxury designer is taking an extra 25% off Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, jewelry and dresses during the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event. Even new arrivals are included in the sale.

Amelia Braided Mule
Amelia Braided Mule
Michael Kors
Amelia Braided Mule

Grab Mom the trendiest shoe of the summer in any of the mules' four fun colors.

$148$109
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors
Voyager Medium Color-Block Logo Tote Bag

Mom will blush at how beautiful this leather tote is.

$298$223

NuFACE

There is a secret NuFace sale happening at Amazon right now. Facial toning devices and line smoothing tools are up to 35% off. 

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
Amazon
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device

Take 30% off the at-home sculpting treatment for your skin. NuFACE's device uses microcurrent technology to tone your facial muscles, which temporarily gives your face a lifted, more contoured appearance.

$339$254
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Amazon
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

NuFACE created a pen-sized microcurrent device for all skin types that effectively plumps, smooths and tightens skin for a more youthful-looking complexion. 

$149$90

Mirror

Until Monday, May 9, take $200 off the interactive home gym, plus get free shipping and installation (worth $250) with code MOTHERSDAY22.

The Mirror
The Mirror
Mirror
The Mirror

Take $200 off the Mirror, plus get both free shipping and free installation ($450 total value). 

$1,495$1,295

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers is offering 25% off their Mother's Day plants collection with the code MDAYPLANT at checkout. They are also including a free vase with the purchase of a Mother's Day bouquet until May 5.

Two Dozen Assorted Roses
Two Dozen Assorted Roses
1800 Flowers
Two Dozen Assorted Roses

These multi-colored roses will be a hit with any mother figure in your life. And if they've got a sweet tooth, this one comes with a delicious box of chocolates to boot.

$80$48
Planted with Love Gift Basket
Planted with Love Gift Basket
1800 Flowers
Planted with Love Gift Basket

Flowers come in all shapes and forms, so if your mom is more of a gardener, gift her with this stunning basket of seeds, ready for her to cultivate herself. Plus, it comes with a few goodies from Harry & David like delicious tea and shortbread cookies for an extra treat she'll devour.

$70$55

Samsung

For the mom who loves to stay in touch and be entertained, Samsung's Mother's Day deals include savings on smartphones like all three Galaxy S22 models and smart TVs, including The Frame and Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs. 

Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy’s first 4nm processor is Samsung's fastest, most powerful chip ever. Key features also include an all-day battery, superfast charging, Vision Booster technology, and Nightography for better photos in the dark. Enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB or 512GB for the price of 256GB. Plus, get up to $1,000 trade-in credit.

$1,300$200
85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
85 Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Thanks to the Samsung Neo QLED Smart TV's Neo Quantum Processor 8K, viewers can experience a full 8K resolution anytime on their 85-inch TV.

$9,000$5,000

Wayfair

Wayfair’s enormous Way Day has come and gone, but the home retailer just kicked off their Warehouse Clearout sale event. You still have a chance this weekend to upgrade every room in the house with major deals up to 80% off. 

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Get $50 off over 20 colors of the KitchenAid stand mixer with 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. 

$450$400
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set
Kelly Clarkson Home Microfiber Bedspread Set
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set

This ruffled bedspread can liven up your bedroom. Select colorways, including this blush pink set, are on sale. 

$150$51

Cozy Earth

Oprah's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having its biggest Mother's Day Sale yet. Cozy Earth is offering up to 30% off sitewide, including 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep Mom feeling cool.

$175$131
Bamboo Joggers
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Joggers

The perfect joggers for warm weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things last year.

$135$101

Therabody

Until May 7, Therabody's Mother's Day Sale has deals on all four Theraguns. Treat yourself or your mom to a portable Theragun Mini for $40 off, the Theragun Prime and Elite for $50 off, or even the unrivaled Theragun Pro is $100 off. 

Theragun Mini
Theragun mini
Therabody
Theragun Mini

Compact but powerful, the mini is a pocket-sized massage gun that provides Theragun-quality muscle treatment anytime, anywhere. 

$199$159 AT THERABODY
$200$160 AT BEST BUY
Theragun PRO
Theragun PRO
Therabody
Theragun PRO

The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. 

$599$499

Our Place

Upgrade Mom's kitchen essentials at Our Place's Spring Super Sale where everything from the 8-in-1 Always Pan to a walnut cutting board is discounted. 

Always Pan
Always Pan
Our Place
Always Pan

Our Place's cult-favorite (and TikTok-approved) Always Pan is intended to encompass eight separate pieces of essential cookware in one convenient kitchen tool.

$145$115
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot

The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product!

$165$125

Kate Spade

Use code MOTHERSDAY to get an extra 25% off sale styles and other select items sitewide through May 8. 

Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody
Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Harlow Crossbody

For today only, you can grab this stylish crossbody bag from Kate Spade for only $59.

$279$59
Kate Space Sailor's Knot Bangle Bundle
sailor's knot bangle bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Space Sailor's Knot Bangle Bundle

Grab this classy gold bangle and knotted earrings for an incredibly low price while it lasts.

$128$45

Apple TV+

Best Buy is currently running a major promotion across Apple services. As long as you are new to the streaming service, you can get 3 free months of Apple TV+ with no additional purchase required. Just add to cart, follow the prompts, and enjoy!

Apple TV+
Apple TV+
Apple
Apple TV+

Sign up now to get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free.

FREE

Calvin Klein

If you are an Amazon Prime member, Amazon just launched a special Calvin Klein sale  with bras, underwear, and leggings up to 70% off. 

Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette

This breathable bralette comes complete with unlined cups to make the piece even more comfortable. 

$28$15
Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit
Calvin Klein Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit
Amazon
Pure Ribbed Lounge Bodysuit

Pair this super soft lounge bodysuit with your favorite pair of joggers, or dress it up with some classic ripped jeans and a denim jacket for a retro Y2K look.

$54$23

HexClad

Take up to 30% off sitewide at the premium cookware brand this weekend.

7pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set and Wok
7pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set and Wok
HexClad
7pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set and Wok

An excellent gift for a college graduate or new homeowner, this set includes the foundation pieces every chef needs to sizzle, sear, and saute. 

$539$400
Starter Bundle
Starter Bundle
HexClad
Starter Bundle

If you're cooking for one or just getting started, this bundle's essentials essentials include the HexClad 10" Pan and the new 1QT Hybrid Pot. These are staples in any cook's kitchen.

$277$190

Allswell

Use the code THANKSMOM to score 20% off mattresses and 25% off bath and bedroom essentials until Monday, May 9.

The Luxe
The Luxe
Allswell
The Luxe

Luxury at a very affordable price, Allswell's original hybrid mattress helps you sleep comfortably with a plushly quilted top panel made from cooling SwirlFoam. 

$699$559
WITH CODE THANKSMOM

Nordstrom Rack

Save on all the latest deals in Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop for incredible prices on luxury designer gifts.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring Perfume

With notes of green tea blossoms, matcha tea and a bright burst of pink pepper, Daisy Eau So Fresh Spring is a comforting fresh scent. Transport your mom to a world of blooming daisies and voluptuous greenery.

$100$50
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers
Nordstrom Rack
Free People All Or Nothing Joggers

Add cozy comfort to Mom's wardrobe with these vibrant colorblock joggers. 

$108$50
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand
Nordstrom Rack
Terre Mere 24K Gold Wand

Give mom the at-home spa treatment with this compact 24K Gold Wand that firms and stimulates your facial muscles, improving skin tone and reducing wrinkles around your eyes, lips, forehead and neck. 

$128$23

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl

