Wayfair's competing Prime Day sale is here with big savings on home upgrades for 72 hours only.
Prime Day officially kicked off today, but Amazon is not the only retailer having a huge sale this week. Wayfair is unleashing its competitive spirit with a 72-Hour Clearout Sale. No matter what room in your home could use an upgrade before the holiday season of entertaining family and out-of-town guests, Wayfair's sale has you covered.
Now through Thursday, October 12, the latest Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale is taking up to 60% off bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining furniture. To put the finishing touches on any room, Wayfair's sale also includes steep discounts on seasonal decor, mattresses, bedding, tableware and area rugs.
Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup this fall, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire kitchen, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals at Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale to shop right now. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites.
Best Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Furniture Deals
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.
Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials.
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.
Desari Coffee Table
A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.
Cabell 74.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
This sofa bed features a 3" memory foam mattress that conforms to your guests' body shape and ensures even distribution of body weight.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers and a cabinet provide enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.
Best Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Mattress Deals
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's sale.
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest gel memory foam mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
