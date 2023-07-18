The 18 Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget
Summer is in full swing, and if you have a wedding (or a few) on your 2023 calendar, you'll want to start looking for the perfect wedding guest outfit sooner rather than later. To help inspire your shopping, we've rounded up the best wedding guest summer dresses to ensure you celebrate in style.
This summer is bound to be a scorcher, so we're prioritizing comfort with lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes to keep sweat stains at bay. When choosing the color of your dress, brights and pastels are a natural choice for showing off your summer tan. We also adore romantic florals and shimmering satin for Instagram-worthy outfits.
No matter your budget, size or style, we've found the best wedding guest dresses for summer from affordable retailers such as Lulu's, Revolve, Nordstrom, Reformation, Abercrombie and more. Below, shop all of our favorite picks for celebrating summer nuptials, ranging from just over $50 to splurge-worthy selections over $200 that will all make you feel like a million bucks.
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100
This summer wedding guest dress is the perfect choice for any venue you attend.
Channel Audrey Hepburn in an elegant strapless dress made of 100% cotton.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
Feel your best self with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink.
Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw in a feminine slip dress in a flowy silhouette.
Make everyone swoon in a romantic corset-waisted dress with a ruffled skirt.
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $200
Proof you can be cute, chic and comfy all at once. This strapless dress from Abercrombie will have you feeling and looking great from sitting at the ceremony to showing off your moves on the dance floor.
The summer garden party dress of our dreams, this floral midi has a tie-up back for a secure fit.
Have a mermaid girl summer in a turquoise slip dress perfect for weddings — also available in black.
Prepare to turn heads with this stunning halter dress that is truly a showstopper.
"This dress is so stunning and fits like a glove true to size!" raved one reviewer of this floral maxi dress, available in sizes XXS-3X.
100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $100.
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Under $300
Discover the perfect attire for summer weddings with this thin-strapped midi dress, available in 7 charming colors.
This fiery red summer dress is ideal for black tie weddings with its sleek silhouette.
Available in sizes 14-24 as well as straight sizes, this silk dress is a stunning choice for special events.
Reviewers praise this dress for its waist-snatching abilities and high quality fabric — just make sure to size up!
"I have never tried anything on and felt more drop dead gorgeous," wrote one happy reviewer of this figure-flattering maxi.
This dress is the definition of "quiet luxury" with a classy high neck dress in 100% linen.
