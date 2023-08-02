Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Mascaras for Longer, Fuller Lashes This Summer: Shop ILIA, Benefit, Fenty Beauty, Tarte and More

By Lauren Gruber
Best Mascaras
Mascara is arguably the most important part of any makeup routine: it makes your eyes appear bigger and brighter, draws attention away from any imperfections and makes you look as though you've slept a full eight hours — even if you've really only gotten two. Finding the right mascara can make or break your beauty look, which is why we've rounded up the 20 best mascaras for every price range and preference to shop this summer.

If you tend to go through mascara like water and don't want to spend big bucks for bigger lashes, Maybelline's Sky High mascara is one of TikTok's favorite options at around $10. Willing to splurge on luxury eye makeup? Lancôme Lash Idôle lengthens and volumizes every lash while conditioning with white tea extract. And if you're on the hunt for a formula that lasts through sweat and humidity, Fenty Beauty's latest Hella Thicc mascara is your best bet.

Starting at just $5, here are the 20 best mascaras on the market right now. Whether you prefer clean beauty brands or waterproof formulas, lengthening mascara or volumizing mascara (or both), you're sure to find your next holy grail product below.

For even more summer beauty shopping, check out our favorite tinted moisturizers with SPF and best sunscreens for sensitive skin.

The Best Mascaras of 2023

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Sephora
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

The OG Benefit mascara gives your lashes some major drama with a custom domed-tip brush.

$28
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara
Amazon
Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara

With its lash extension brush that coats from root to tip and ophthalmologist-approved formula, there's no reason to wonder why this mascara is one of TikTok's favorites. Plus, it's available in waterproof.

$13$10
Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara
Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara

The tapered brush ensures each and every eyelash is coated with the transfer-proof, long-lasting formula. As the weather gets warmer, this mascara is essential for maintaining your beauty look even against sweat and humidity.

$19
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Ulta
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

At just $5, this budget-friendly mascara boasts some of the best ratings on Ulta's website — also available in a waterproof formula.

$5
$5
ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara
ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara
ILIA
ILIA Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara

If you prefer a more natural look, ILIA's award-winning clean mascara is a top contender.

$28
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

The curved brush and clump-free application gives a fanned-out look while the white tea-infused formula works to condition your lashes.

$30
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

With over 60,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is definitely worth adding to your makeup bag.

$13$7
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Ulta
Tarte Maneater Mascara

Available in black or brown, Tarte's Maneater mascara is complete with an over-500 bristle brush and ophthalmologist-tested formula.

$25
COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara
COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara
Amazon
COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

To volumize your lashes, this mascara nourishes with marula and argan oils. You'll get lashes for days when you use this fan-favorite product. 

$13$9
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara
Sephora
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara

Stay ahead of the curve with Benefit's Roller Lash mascara, which separates, lifts and curls your lashes for a flirty gaze.

$28
REVLON So Fierce! Big Bad Waterproof Lash Mascara
REVLON So Fierce! Big Bad Waterproof Lash Mascara
Amazon
REVLON So Fierce! Big Bad Waterproof Lash Mascara

Through rain or shine, this waterproof mascara delivers impressive volume at a budget price.

$11$8
Saie Mascara 101 Lengthening and Lifting
Saie Mascara 101 Lengthening and Lifting
Sephora
Saie Mascara 101 Lengthening and Lifting

With this buildable formula, you can make your lashes as long and thick as you prefer while the formula conditions and strengthens your lashes. 

$26
Winky Lux So Extra Mascara
Winky Lux So Extra Mascara
Ulta
Winky Lux So Extra Mascara

"I loved Winky Lux because it's vegan and cruelty free but does an amazing job of lifting and giving a huge boost to my eyes!" raved one five-star reviewer. "This mascara is light, doesn't clump, and lasts all day!"

$19
L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara
L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara
Ulta
L’Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara

Whether you opt for the original or waterproof, you can never go wrong with a classic, and L'Oreal Paris has been popular for years now for a reason.

$11
Maybelline Volum' Express the Falsies Volumizing, Washable Mascara
Maybelline Volum' Express the Falsies Volumizing, Washable Mascara
Ulta
Maybelline Volum' Express the Falsies Volumizing, Washable Mascara

"I've tried many kinds of mascara and I have to say this Falsies version is by far my favorite," wrote one happy reviewer. "I never have any issues with it flaking off or getting into my eyes. It washes off pretty easily for a mascara that stays so well. It does a nice job of making my eyelashes seem to fluff up and look denser. It defines them in a way that it makes my lashes look fuller and like there are more of them, rather than that look of just caking black makeup on the lashes."

$10
Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

Say goodbye to fake lashes and eyelash extensions and hello to longer lashes with Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, also available in a waterproof formula. This volumizing and lengthening mascara with a false lash effect is smudge-proof and does not flake.

$30
$30
COVERGIRL Clump Crusher by LashBlast Mascara
COVERGIRL Clump Crusher by LashBlast Mascara
Amazon
COVERGIRL Clump Crusher by LashBlast Mascara

Natural-looking and clump-free, this Covergirl option is the perfect mascara for hot summer days.

$9
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara
Amazon
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara

An infusion of protein and amino acids help to nourish your lashes while providing plenty of lift.

$28
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

Ophthalmologist-tested and contact lens-friendly, this mascara has an ultra-thin bristles to lengthen and curl your lashes without clumping.

$13$11
Clinique High Impact Mascara Color Black/brown
Clinique High Impact Mascara Color Black/brown
Amazon
Clinique High Impact Mascara Color Black/brown

The black-brown color of Clinique's mascara gives a slightly more natural look while adding striking volume for thicker lashes.

$25

