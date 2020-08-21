The 20 Best Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Sale

Shopping

As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Big Summer Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list. 

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, handbagsdressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry

Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel item deals on Amazon. 

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
Amazon
YETI Tundra 35 Cooler
YETI

The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.

Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Anthracite
Samsonite
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Anthracite
Amazon
Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Brushed Anthracite
Samsonite

This two-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch checked bag with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 

REGULARLY $249.99

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
American Tourister

American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $109.99

6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman
Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon
6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman

This Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.

Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F.Dorla
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Amazon
Solar Charger, Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
F.Dorla

This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphone, tablets, and other USB devices.

Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman
Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Amazon
Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag
Coleman

This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees F.

ORIGINALLY $42.95

Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Columbia
Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket
Columbia

This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat.

ORIGINALLY $120

Bygone Backpack Cooler
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Bygone Backpack Cooler
Amazon
Bygone Backpack Cooler
Eddie Bauer

Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic. This Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue.

LED Lantern
Coleman
Coleman LED Lantern
Amazon
LED Lantern
Coleman

This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.

ORIGINALLY $49.99

Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Unisex-Adult Outdoor Camp Blanket
Amazon
Outdoor Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer

A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi

Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels. 

REGULARLY $795

Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Welhome
Welhome Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Amazon
Cabana Beach Towel - Set of 2
Welhome

Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels. 

REGULARLY $54.99

Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Amazon
Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended)  we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!

'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Citizen
Citizen 'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Amazon
'Military' Quartz Stainless Steel and Nylon Casual Watch
Citizen

A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap. 

REGULARLY $295

Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon
Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia

These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support. 

REGULARLY $79.95

Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley

Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 

REGULARLY $126

MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Heavy Duty Oversized Folding Double Camp Chair
OmniCore Designs
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Heavy Duty Oversized Folding Double Camp Chair
Amazon
MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat Heavy Duty Oversized Folding Double Camp Chair
OmniCore Designs

Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat. 

REGULARLY $99.97

Beach Shade Shelter
Coleman
coleman_beach_shade_shelter
Amazon
Beach Shade Shelter
Coleman

Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy.

Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon
Amazon
Camp Wagon
Coleman Camp Wagon

Carry your camping gear the easy way.

REGULARLY $109.99

Dakine Unisex Duffle
Dakine
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Amazon
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Dakine

This duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.

 

