The 2022 World Series Continues Tonight — Here's How to Watch Game 3 of the Phillies vs. Astros Live
The 2022 World Series is set with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros going head-to-head. Today, November 1, the World Series continues with Game 3 in Philadelphia. The Astros are playing in their fourth World Series over the last six seasons. Philadelphia will host its first World Series game in 13 years on Tuesday.
The 2022 Fall Classic will air exclusively on Fox, but here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the World Series online without cable.
What is the 2022 World Series schedule?
Game 3 of the 2022 Fall Classic was delayed from October 31 to November 1 due to inclement weather. The remaining games were pushed back a day as a result. Game times for the 2022 World Series are:
- Game 1: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Oct. 28, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 2: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 29, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 3: Astros at Phillies, Tuesday, Nov. 1, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 4: Astros at Phillies, Wednesday, Nov. 2, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 5 (if necessary): Astros at Phillies, Thursday, Nov. 3, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 6 (if necessary): Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Nov. 5, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 7 (if necessary): Phillies at Astros, Sunday, Nov. 6, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
How do I watch the World Series online without cable?
If you want to watch the 2022 World Series online, you can subscribe to a live TV streaming service to watch local and national MLB games. There are multiple options for watching the World Series on your couch, without renewing that year-long cable contract, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream.
Hulu+ Live TV now comes bundled with ESPN+ (and Disney+), so you can watch the MLB season as well as over 75 live TV channels and a huge library of movies and media content for one low monthly price without an annual contract.
