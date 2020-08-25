The 22 Best Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Sale
As travel restrictions begin to lift across the country, many are starting to prepare for their summer vacations, whether that's camping in the mountains or visiting family back in their hometown. Right now, the Amazon Big Summer Sale, is filled with great deals to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list.
With Amazon Prime Day postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, handbags, dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Check out ET Style's selection of the best travel gear deals on Amazon.
The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is perfectly portable making it a great companion for your next road trip or a day out on the water. Loaded with features, it’s designed with PermaFrost™ insulation for unmatched ice retention, T-Rex™ lid latches, and a dry goods rack to keeps snacks dry. The YETI Tundra® 35 Cooler is sure to outperform the average cooler.
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs.
American Tourister has a great deal on hard-case luggage, too. This 21-inch carry-on spinner suitcase comes in eleven unique colors too. Get 42% off this suitcase, while supplies last.
This Coleman 6-person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup is perfect for your family camping trip and only take 60 seconds to set up.
This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphone, tablets, and other USB devices.
This Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag will keep you warm in weather as low as 20 degrees F.
This Columbia Women's Powder Pass Hooded Jacket will keep you warm and dry by using water resistant fabric for this coat.
Perfect for a tailgate party or picnic. This Eddie Bauer backpack cooler comes in three colors: red, black and blue.
This Coleman LED Lantern runs on high for 85 hours and on low for 299 hours which makes it the perfect light for your camping trip.
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
Great for weekend trips, this Tumi expandable suitcase features zip expansion, multiple handles and four-dual wheels.
Be sure to select the coupon option to receive an extra 5% off on these soft, ultra-absorbent Turkish cotton towels.
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
A water-resistant quartz stainless steel watch with analog day, date and 12/24-hour time and durable fabric strap.
These hiking boots are sure to keep up with the outdoor activities. This pair made of leather, suede and mesh is breathable and waterproof, while providing long-lasting comfort and support.
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC.
Enjoy camping together by sitting together on this loveseat.
Whether it's a trip to the beach or watching a sporting game, you can stay cool and safe from the sun with this Coleman canopy.
Carry your camping gear the easy way.
A soft, plush polyester fleece with a waterproof backing.
This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Shop Tumi Luggage for 40% Off
The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Coolers and More
Backcountry Sale: Up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face and More
Amazon Sale: Take Up to 55% Off Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite & More