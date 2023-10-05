Style

The 25 Best Halloween Costumes to Shop from Amazon: Barbie, Maleficent, Michael Myers and More

Halloween costumes for men and women
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:33 PM PDT, October 5, 2023

There's something for everyone available on Amazon's vast selection of Halloween costumes.

Halloween is less than a month away. If you still don't have your costume figured out, don't despair. Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options for everyone, no matter your interests or budget. To make sure you don't show up as a bedsheet ghost this year, we've rounded up the best Halloween costumes from Amazon that will arrive in time for All Hallows' Eve.

Whether you're spending Halloween at a costume party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Amazon's Halloween costumes have you covered. If you want to wear something actually scary, a Michael Myers mask or Grim Reaper cape is sure to send a chill down your neighbor's spine. For something a little more PG, Scooby-Doo characters or a doctor are always safe choices. If you're obsessed with pop culture like us, Amazon has costumes inspired by BarbieThe Last of UsStranger Things, Squid Game and more.

Below, we've found the best last-minute Halloween costumes to shop on Amazon for adults. Be sure to order now, before it's too late! For even more outfit inspo, check out our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men, women and couples

WISHTEN Pink Cowgirl Costume for Women

WISHTEN Pink Cowgirl Costume for Women
WISHTEN Pink Cowgirl Costume for Women

This four-piece set comes with everything you need to dress up as Cowgirl Barbie — just be sure to size up for the perfect fit.

NUFR I Am Kenough Hoodie

NUFR I Am Kenough Hoodie
NUFR I Am Kenough Hoodie

Keep it cozy this Halloween with a best-selling "I Am Kenough" hoodie from the Barbie movie.

$18 $17

waystar ROYCO Hat

waystar ROYCO Hat
waystar ROYCO Hat

Just add sunglasses, business-casual attire and boom — you're one of the Roys from Succession.

MOERDENG Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Coat

MOERDENG Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Coat
MOERDENG Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Coat

It's pretty easy to replicate Joel from The Last of Us' look — just pair this utility jacket with some worn-out jeans.

Maleficent Christening Gown Costume

Maleficent Christening Gown Costume
Maleficent Christening Gown Costume

This classic Maleficent gown looks just like the one seen in the film when she comes to greet Aurora with a terrible and powerful curse. The dress comes with a detachable brooch and headpiece to complete the look. 

$43 $38

Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask

Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask

Pair this Michael Myers mask with an all-black ensemble for an easy yet spooky outfit.

Scream Costume

Scream Costume
Scream Costume

Bring your favorite cult classic scary movie to life. An excellent costume for men, this set includes a full hooded robe, belt, and Scream mask, so you’ll be well prepared for a killer Halloween.

$26 $20

ZIW Women Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume

ZIW Women Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume
ZIW Women Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume

This Wednesday Addams costume is easy and comfy — just throw your hair in some pigtail braids and slip into Mary Janes.

Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume

Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume
Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume

Become the iconic Mrs. Incredible for a night with this costume, featuring a jumpsuit, mask and belt.

$32 $27

Nickelodeon TMNT Adult Leonardo Costume

Nickelodeon TMNT Adult Leonardo Costume
Nickelodeon TMNT Adult Leonardo Costume

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume includes a mask, shell, jumpsuit and shoe covers.

$69 $41

Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume

Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume
Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume

The Sanderson sisters have been icons for over a decade. Dress up as the leader of the bunch in this Winifred costume.

$76 $47

Generic Miles Morales Superhero Costume

Generic Miles Morales Superhero Costume
Generic Miles Morales Superhero Costume

Get ready to do your best Miles Morales impression wearing this Spider-Man costume. 

Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume

Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume
Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume

Be the rogue version of Wanda Maximoff in this scarlet witch costume. You can buy the version seen here, or add on a crimson hooded cape if you're in a colder climate. 

$120-$180

Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume

Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume
Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume

Wear this adorable khaki dress, complete with Top Gun patches, and you'll be prepared to hit the dance floor at any Halloween party.

$65 $35

Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.

Kucos Mens House of the Dragon Costume

Kucos Mens House of the Dragon Costume
Kucos Mens House of the Dragon Costume

Dress up as the scheming uncle everyone loves to hate with this House of the Dragon-inspired Daemon trench coat.

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.

$55 $38

Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult

Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult

If your favorite part of Halloween is the snacks, this burrito costume is sure to satisfy.

$26 $23

Shihanee 2 Pcs Halloween Women's Costume

Shihanee 2 Pcs Halloween Women's Costume
Shihanee 2 Pcs Halloween Women's Costume

You can never go wrong with a Scooby Doo-themed costume, and this Velma costume is perfect for pairing with a Daphne.

Scooby-Doo Daphne Costume for Adults

Scooby-Doo Daphne Costume for Adults
Scooby-Doo Daphne Costume for Adults

This Daphne costume comes with her dress, tights, headband and scarf.

$60 $48

Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult

Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult

This Grim Reaper costume comes with a flowing black robe, faceless hood, gloves, belt, glasses with glowing red eyes and a toy scythe.

Stranger Things Adult Demogorgon Mask

Stranger Things Adult Demogorgon Mask
Stranger Things Adult Demogorgon Mask

Be the goriest guest at the party by far with a horrifyingly realistic Demogorgon mask.

Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult

Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult

Hilarious and only slightly spooky, this inflatable alien costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any party.

$40 $32

Skeleton Onesie Costume

Skeleton Onesie Costume
Skeleton Onesie Costume

Get the best of both worlds with a Halloween costume that's also incredibly comfortable. 

$60 $20

Doctor's Coat

Doctor's Coat
Doctor's Coat

For something simple that still gets you in the Halloween spirit, this white doctor's coat is an easy option — add a stethoscope for bonus points.

$19 $17

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

