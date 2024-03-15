Get up to 70% off kitchen appliances, vacuums, air purifiers and more at Amazon.
As spring approaches, bringing the opportunity for a fresh start, it's the perfect time to give your home the refresh it deserves with new appliances. Luckily, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is just around the corner, and the retailer is already rolling out early deals on everything you need for your home.
For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of coffee or an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum that will make cleaning your floors a breeze, we suggest checking out Amazon's deals. Right now, you can save hundreds on kitchen and cleaning appliances.
Big-name brands like Ninja, Dyson, Vitamix, Nespresso and more are currently up to 70% off at Amazon. Everything from viral coffee makers and air fryers to cordless vacuums is majorly marked down ahead of the new spring season.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best appliance deals to shop at Amazon.
Best Amazon Coffee Maker Deals
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
The sleek and space-saving Vertuo Next brews rich, barista-quality espresso drinks from capsules in less than a minute. Simply drop in a capsule and the gadget adapts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time with the touch of a button. Each unit also comes with a complimentary sample pack of Nespresso pods.
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
In a compact design, brew lattes, cappuccinos and more in a comfort of your home.
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Enjoy delicious coffee made in seconds with the highly-rated Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Brew the perfect single serve Coffee or Espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results.
Best Amazon Blender Deals
Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System includes a 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher and 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl with a 1500-Watt Motor Base for blending and chopping.
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals.
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender.
Best Amazon Air Fryer Deals
Ultrean Air Fryer
Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster.
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Save on the top-rated Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. XL capacity means you can grill up to six steaks at once, virtually smoke-free. It even transforms into an air fryer.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.
Best Amazon Air Purifier Deals
GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter
The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.
Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier
This purifier from Shark features Clean Sense IQ and a 3-stage True HEPA filtration with odor protection to tackle pet dander and other air pollutants in rooms up to 500 square feet.
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier
This energy star-certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful airborne particles.
PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
The highly rated PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier can capture allergens, dust, smoke, odors, pet hair, dander and air pollutants.
Best Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals
iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
After each cleaning session, the Shark IQ robot vacuum automatically empties its dust bin into the bagless base, which holds dirt and debris from up to 30 cleaning sessions. With IQ Navigation, your robot can now map your entire home, allowing you to select which rooms to clean.
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris.
MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop
Your spring cleaning is about to get a lot easier with this robot vacuum and mop combo.
Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris.
Best Amazon Cordless Vacuum Deals
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.
Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal.
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap.
