The 28 Best Appliance Deals to Shop at Amazon: Save Big on Kitchen Upgrades, Air Purifiers, Vacuums and More

Published: 12:23 PM PDT, March 15, 2024

Get up to 70% off kitchen appliances, vacuums, air purifiers and more at Amazon.

As spring approaches, bringing the opportunity for a fresh start, it's the perfect time to give your home the refresh it deserves with new appliances. Luckily, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is just around the corner, and the retailer is already rolling out early deals on everything you need for your home.

For those appliances you've been coveting, like that Keurig for your perfect morning cup of coffee or an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum that will make cleaning your floors a breeze, we suggest checking out Amazon's deals. Right now, you can save hundreds on kitchen and cleaning appliances.

Big-name brands like Ninja, Dyson, Vitamix, Nespresso and more are currently up to 70% off at Amazon. Everything from viral coffee makers and air fryers to cordless vacuums is majorly marked down ahead of the new spring season.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best appliance deals to shop at Amazon.

Best Amazon Coffee Maker Deals

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.

$100 $70

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

The sleek and space-saving Vertuo Next brews rich, barista-quality espresso drinks from capsules in less than a minute. Simply drop in a capsule and the gadget adapts coffee size, temperature, pressure and brewing time with the touch of a button. Each unit also comes with a complimentary sample pack of Nespresso pods. 

$180 $125

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

In a compact design, brew lattes, cappuccinos and more in a comfort of your home. 

$156 $82

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Enjoy delicious coffee made in seconds with the highly-rated Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker.

$130 $90

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Brew the perfect single serve Coffee or Espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results.

$249 $188

Best Amazon Blender Deals

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender
Vitamix Propel Series 510 Blender

For those who make small to midsize blends, this Vitamix blender is perfect for you.

$500 $325

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Ninja Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System includes a 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher and 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl with a 1500-Watt Motor Base for blending and chopping. 

$200 $140

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade

Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. 

$500 $416

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO
Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with a convenient cup that can go directly on the blender. 

$140 $120

Best Amazon Air Fryer Deals

Ultrean Air Fryer

Ultrean Air Fryer
Ultrean Air Fryer

Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.

$96 $70

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster. 

$120 $85

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$170 $120

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

Save on the top-rated Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. XL capacity means you can grill up to six steaks at once, virtually smoke-free. It even transforms into an air fryer.

$280 $170

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.

$230 $169

Best Amazon Air Purifier Deals

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter
GermGuardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.

$100 $80

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier
Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier

This purifier from Shark features Clean Sense IQ and a 3-stage True HEPA filtration with odor protection to tackle pet dander and other air pollutants in rooms up to 500 square feet.

$180 $128

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier

This energy star-certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful airborne particles.

$230 $141

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

The highly rated PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier can capture allergens, dust, smoke, odors, pet hair, dander and air pollutants.

$229 $159

Best Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.

$550 $349

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

After each cleaning session, the Shark IQ robot vacuum automatically empties its dust bin into the bagless base, which holds dirt and debris from up to 30 cleaning sessions. With IQ Navigation, your robot can now map your entire home, allowing you to select which rooms to clean.

$650 $377

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum

Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris.

$1,000 $600

MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop

MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop
MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop

Your spring cleaning is about to get a lot easier with this robot vacuum and mop combo.

$466 $134

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

$650 $350

Best Amazon Cordless Vacuum Deals

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180 $150

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$470 $376

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $466

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal. 

$260 $191

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000 $599

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

