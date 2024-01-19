Gifts

The 30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30: Affordable Gift Ideas That Only Look Expensive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
30 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:24 AM PST, January 19, 2024

With Valentine's Day around the corner, we've put together a list of thoughtful gifts to shop for less.

Your partner deserves to know how much they mean to you every day of the year, but Valentine's Day offers an extra reason to ramp up the romance. With the holiday just under a month away, now is the time to pick out a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift they'll love.

From intimate dinners and heartfelt notes to flowers and chocolate, we'll take any excuse to celebrate our loved ones. As much as we'd like to shower our loved ones with diamonds and extravagant vacations, an elaborate romantic gift isn't always in the budget. Luckily, you don't need to spend much to show them you care.

To help you out, we've found the best Valentine's Day gifts under $30 for everyone on your list, whether it's your boyfriend, Galentine, or family member. Just a few of our thoughtful ideas include colorful glassware, soothing home spa essentials and personalized jewelry

No matter if this is the first or fifth year celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or you need Galentine's Day gift inspiration, your loved one deserves the perfect gift that complements their personality and interests — and your budget.

We've got you covered with 30 amazing gifts for Valentine's Day that are $30 or less to shop ahead of February 14th.

The 30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30

BaubleBar Custom Cord Bracelet

BaubleBar Custom Cord Bracelet
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Custom Cord Bracelet

Stylish and sweet, your loved one will think of you each time they look at their wrist when they wear this personalized bracelet.

LEGO Roses Building Kit

LEGO Roses Building Kit
Amazon

LEGO Roses Building Kit

Skip the fresh roses and go for these LEGO roses they can assemble and display for years.

Williams Sonoma Tic-Tac-Toe Cookies

Williams Sonoma Tic-Tac-Toe Cookies
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Tic-Tac-Toe Cookies

Play a game of tic-tac-toe with each other and then enjoy a tasty treat with this cookie set from Williams Sonoma.

Sur La Table Valentine Hearts Mug

Sur La Table Valentine Hearts Mug
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Valentine Hearts Mug

Whether they drink coffee or tea, they'll want to use this mug splattered with conversational hearts.

The Modern Gourmet: Burning Love Hot Sauce Gift Set

The Modern Gourmet: Burning Love Hot Sauce Gift Set
Walmart

The Modern Gourmet: Burning Love Hot Sauce Gift Set

Make it a spicy Valentine's Day with this heart-shaped hot sauce set featuring heat levels from mild to blazing hot. 

Sugarfina Sweethearts Candy Tasting Set

Sugarfina Sweethearts Candy Tasting Set
Anthropologie

Sugarfina Sweethearts Candy Tasting Set

Try a little bit of everything with this Sugarfina Sweethearts Candy Tasting Set featuring their best-selling sweets.

Williams Sonoma Ceramic Heart Liquid Measuring Cup

Williams Sonoma Ceramic Heart Liquid Measuring Cup
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Ceramic Heart Liquid Measuring Cup

Cooking with love has a new meaning with this liquid measuring cup featuring a bold red heart.

DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker

DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Amazon

DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker

This mini waffle maker makes a bit bigger than bite-sized heart-shaped waffles. It's a perfect way to save "I love you" to your special somebody one waffle at a time. 

$20 $17

Shop Now

Vaisselle Boxed Greeting Cards

Vaisselle Boxed Greeting Cards
Anthropologie

Vaisselle Boxed Greeting Cards

Spread the love on Valentine's Day with this boxed greeting card set.

Meathearts

Meathearts
1-800-Flowers

Meathearts

Does your sweetheart not have a sweet tooth? Then consider Meathearts, a heart-shaped jerky with loving messages.

Harry & David Valentine’s Day 16-Piece Heart Box

Harry & David Valentine’s Day 16-Piece Heart Box
Harry & David

Harry & David Valentine’s Day 16-Piece Heart Box

You can't go wrong with chocolates in a heart-shaped box on V-Day, especially when they're these scrumptious Belgium chocolates from Harry & David.

Anthropologie Valentine Icon Juice Glass

Anthropologie Valentine Icon Juice Glass
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Valentine Icon Juice Glass

Drinking from a whimsical glass, like this one from Anthropologie, just makes the beverage taste better.

Williams Sonoma Heart Towels (Set of 2)

Williams Sonoma Heart Towels (Set of 2)
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Heart Towels (Set of 2)

We want to put these adorable heart tea towels on display.

The Popcorn Factory Packed With Pop Not Today Cupid Set

The Popcorn Factory Packed With Pop Not Today Cupid Set
The Popcorn Factory

The Popcorn Factory Packed With Pop Not Today Cupid Set

Switch it up with a variety pack of delicious popcorn for Valentine's Day.

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
Amazon

Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

Pair these pink-hued wine glasses with a bottle of your recipient's favorite wine for a cheerful surprise.

BCH Light Pink Heart Neon Sign

BCH Light Pink Heart Neon Sign
Amazon

BCH Light Pink Heart Neon Sign

Celebrate your loved one with an LED table lamp that is perfect for setting a special mood on Valentine’s Day and every day of the year. 

$20 $13

Shop Now

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker
Amazon

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker

Brew a strong cup of coffee or a velvety shot of espresso with the Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker. The radiant red will make your significant other remember this Valentine's Day every time they have their morning cup of joe. 

$25 $19

Shop Now

Nine West Women's Strap Watch

Nine West Women's Strap Watch
Amazon

Nine West Women's Strap Watch

If your Valentine is looking for a simple watch that makes a statement, this Nine West Women's Strap Watch is exactly what they need (especially at this price).

$37 $17

Shop Now

Verpert Fuzzy Robe

Verpert Fuzzy Robe
Amazon

Verpert Fuzzy Robe

The perfect gift to stay cozy and comfortable this Valentine's Day. This fluffy sherpa robe is soft on the skin, lightweight, and provides warmth.

Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads

Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Amazon

Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads

Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day. 

Uncommon Goods Intimacy Card Deck

Uncommon Goods Intimacy Card Deck
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Intimacy Card Deck

Make date nights even more intimate with this deck of thought-provoking cards meant to encourage a deeper connection to your partner.

Russell Stover Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Russell Stover Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
Amazon

Russell Stover Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

It just isn't Valentine's Day with a heart-shaped box full of decadent chocolates.

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass

Gift them a little piece of home with this map-etched whiskey glass from Uncommon Goods. Make it extra romantic by choosing the location you met at.

Dearfoams Women’s Furry Cozy Heart Scuff Slipper

Dearfoams Women’s Furry Cozy Heart Scuff Slipper
Amazon

Dearfoams Women’s Furry Cozy Heart Scuff Slipper

Everyone needs a pair of comfy and fuzzy slippers to wear while they get ready for bed. 

$29 $26

Shop Now

Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle

Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle
Amazon

Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle

For a sweet and sensual gift, this amber and vanilla-scented candle's wax melts into a soothing massage oil.

Sukalia Satin Pillowcase Set With Sleep Eye Mask and Scrunchie

Sukalia Satin Pillowcase Set With Sleep Eye Mask and Scrunchie
Amazon

Sukalia Satin Pillowcase Set With Sleep Eye Mask and Scrunchie

Make your special person's nights extra luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase, eye mask and scrunchie that are gentle on the skin and hair as they sleep.

GoldPersonalized Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace

GoldPersonalized Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace
Etsy

GoldPersonalized Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace

Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this rose gold necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.

$27  $16

Shop Now

By Anthropologie Floral Night Gardenia Glass Jar Candle

By Anthropologie Floral Night Gardenia Glass Jar Candle
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Floral Night Gardenia Glass Jar Candle

Candles are always a welcome gift, especially with the aromas of fragrant gardenia and salted guava.

Starting at $18

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for soft and smooth lips.

Williams Sonoma Valentine's Day Conversation Heart Cookie Cutters

Williams Sonoma Valentine's Day Conversation Heart Cookie Cutters
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Valentine's Day Conversation Heart Cookie Cutters

A thoughtful gift that's also a sweet treat. This Williams Sonoma sugar cookie set features cookie cutters to make your own conversational hearts.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

