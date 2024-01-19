With Valentine's Day around the corner, we've put together a list of thoughtful gifts to shop for less.
Your partner deserves to know how much they mean to you every day of the year, but Valentine's Day offers an extra reason to ramp up the romance. With the holiday just under a month away, now is the time to pick out a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift they'll love.
From intimate dinners and heartfelt notes to flowers and chocolate, we'll take any excuse to celebrate our loved ones. As much as we'd like to shower our loved ones with diamonds and extravagant vacations, an elaborate romantic gift isn't always in the budget. Luckily, you don't need to spend much to show them you care.
To help you out, we've found the best Valentine's Day gifts under $30 for everyone on your list, whether it's your boyfriend, Galentine, or family member. Just a few of our thoughtful ideas include colorful glassware, soothing home spa essentials and personalized jewelry.
No matter if this is the first or fifth year celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart or you need Galentine's Day gift inspiration, your loved one deserves the perfect gift that complements their personality and interests — and your budget.
We've got you covered with 30 amazing gifts for Valentine's Day that are $30 or less to shop ahead of February 14th.
The 30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $30
BaubleBar Custom Cord Bracelet
Stylish and sweet, your loved one will think of you each time they look at their wrist when they wear this personalized bracelet.
LEGO Roses Building Kit
Skip the fresh roses and go for these LEGO roses they can assemble and display for years.
Williams Sonoma Tic-Tac-Toe Cookies
Play a game of tic-tac-toe with each other and then enjoy a tasty treat with this cookie set from Williams Sonoma.
Sur La Table Valentine Hearts Mug
Whether they drink coffee or tea, they'll want to use this mug splattered with conversational hearts.
The Modern Gourmet: Burning Love Hot Sauce Gift Set
Make it a spicy Valentine's Day with this heart-shaped hot sauce set featuring heat levels from mild to blazing hot.
Sugarfina Sweethearts Candy Tasting Set
Try a little bit of everything with this Sugarfina Sweethearts Candy Tasting Set featuring their best-selling sweets.
Williams Sonoma Ceramic Heart Liquid Measuring Cup
Cooking with love has a new meaning with this liquid measuring cup featuring a bold red heart.
DASH Mini Heart Waffle Maker
This mini waffle maker makes a bit bigger than bite-sized heart-shaped waffles. It's a perfect way to save "I love you" to your special somebody one waffle at a time.
Vaisselle Boxed Greeting Cards
Spread the love on Valentine's Day with this boxed greeting card set.
Meathearts
Does your sweetheart not have a sweet tooth? Then consider Meathearts, a heart-shaped jerky with loving messages.
Harry & David Valentine’s Day 16-Piece Heart Box
You can't go wrong with chocolates in a heart-shaped box on V-Day, especially when they're these scrumptious Belgium chocolates from Harry & David.
Anthropologie Valentine Icon Juice Glass
Drinking from a whimsical glass, like this one from Anthropologie, just makes the beverage taste better.
Williams Sonoma Heart Towels (Set of 2)
We want to put these adorable heart tea towels on display.
The Popcorn Factory Packed With Pop Not Today Cupid Set
Switch it up with a variety pack of delicious popcorn for Valentine's Day.
Lefonte Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
Pair these pink-hued wine glasses with a bottle of your recipient's favorite wine for a cheerful surprise.
BCH Light Pink Heart Neon Sign
Celebrate your loved one with an LED table lamp that is perfect for setting a special mood on Valentine’s Day and every day of the year.
Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker
Brew a strong cup of coffee or a velvety shot of espresso with the Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker. The radiant red will make your significant other remember this Valentine's Day every time they have their morning cup of joe.
Nine West Women's Strap Watch
If your Valentine is looking for a simple watch that makes a statement, this Nine West Women's Strap Watch is exactly what they need (especially at this price).
Verpert Fuzzy Robe
The perfect gift to stay cozy and comfortable this Valentine's Day. This fluffy sherpa robe is soft on the skin, lightweight, and provides warmth.
Mkono Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads
Have a plant parent in your life? This Mkono hanging planter basket lets your sweetheart put your love on display every day.
Uncommon Goods Intimacy Card Deck
Make date nights even more intimate with this deck of thought-provoking cards meant to encourage a deeper connection to your partner.
Russell Stover Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box
It just isn't Valentine's Day with a heart-shaped box full of decadent chocolates.
Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass
Gift them a little piece of home with this map-etched whiskey glass from Uncommon Goods. Make it extra romantic by choosing the location you met at.
Dearfoams Women’s Furry Cozy Heart Scuff Slipper
Everyone needs a pair of comfy and fuzzy slippers to wear while they get ready for bed.
Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle
For a sweet and sensual gift, this amber and vanilla-scented candle's wax melts into a soothing massage oil.
Sukalia Satin Pillowcase Set With Sleep Eye Mask and Scrunchie
Make your special person's nights extra luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase, eye mask and scrunchie that are gentle on the skin and hair as they sleep.
GoldPersonalized Rose Gold Personalized Name Necklace
Personalized gifts are always a thoughtful choice, such as this rose gold necklace that can be customized with a name or meaningful word.
By Anthropologie Floral Night Gardenia Glass Jar Candle
Candles are always a welcome gift, especially with the aromas of fragrant gardenia and salted guava.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is a favorite for soft and smooth lips.
Williams Sonoma Valentine's Day Conversation Heart Cookie Cutters
A thoughtful gift that's also a sweet treat. This Williams Sonoma sugar cookie set features cookie cutters to make your own conversational hearts.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
