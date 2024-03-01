Amazon’s massive Winter Sale is still going strong with discounts on pretty much everything you could possibly need to get through the frigid season. From must-see markdowns on tech and home essentials to cozy clothing and skincare must-haves, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on top brands. Right now, you can save up to 85% on cult-favorite products at all-time low prices.

Shop the Amazon Winter Sale

With millions of options, finding the absolute best Amazon deals can be a hassle. That’s where we come in. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, a TV for March Madness, or winter wardrobe staples, we've narrowed it down to the 48 best sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category.

From Apple iPads to Dyson vacuums, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like Samsung, Keurig, UGG, Vitamix and more. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the top deals on Amazon available right now.

The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software Amazon TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. $70 $56 Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Amazon RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful. $130 $81 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's winter sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $180 Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up. $32 $25 Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack) Amazon Apple AirTag (4-Pack) If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly. $99 $83 Shop Now

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. $999 $750 Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Amazon Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping. $375 $199 Shop Now

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket Made with patented reflective heat technology, this coat from Columbia is designed to keep you warm using your own body heat. Columbia ensures this coat will last, as they only use quality materials and expert stitching. $130 $70 Shop Now

Marmot Fordham Jacket Amazon Marmot Fordham Jacket Take on the extreme cold with the Marmot Fordham Jacket, which has 700 fill-power-down to lock in body heat. $325 $130 Shop Now

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $235 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.