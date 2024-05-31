Shop
The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save Up to 80% on Tech, Bedding, Beauty and More

Walmart Deals
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:59 AM PDT, May 31, 2024

Summer sales are getting started at Walmart. Shop the best deals on tech, cookware, beauty and more.

With Memorial Day firmly in the rearview and June about to begin, summer is here and there are plenty of ways to save throughout the season. Walmart is already bringing the summer heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands. Whether your kitchen, closet, or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart's summer savings will get you more than ready for all the sunny days ahead.

Shop Walmart's Summer Deals

Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts on Apple, La Mer, Keurig, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line and more. If you want to take your summer barbecue game up a couple notches, the Walmart sale features the best grill deals just in time for backyard season.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.

10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $220

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$570 $57

Shop Now

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Whether it’s a cup of hot to start the day off or an iced to take an afternoon break, now you finally can have both with the ease of Keurig.

$110 $87

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,496

Shop Now

 

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con

Update your gameplay with the OLED display screen on this Nintendo Switch console. Instead of relying on backlights, this OLED screen emits its own light to create a more accurate representation of your favorite graphics. 

$350 $320

Shop Now

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.

$149 $119

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

$75 $45

Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office
Walmart

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office

This multi-level Hogwarts Castle set features several areas filled with authentic details from the popular film series. The set includes six LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: Harry, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and Madam Pince.

$80 $64

Shop Now

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Walmart

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.

$782 $600

Shop Now

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim
Walmart

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim

xperience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, plus an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.

$500 $449

Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Walmart

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.

$1,900 $1,479

Shop Now

Samsung 27" Odyssey G6 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 27" Odyssey G6 Curved Gaming Monitor
Walmart

Samsung 27" Odyssey G6 Curved Gaming Monitor

Dive into a new visual world with the Samsung Odyssey G6. QHD resolution with DisplayHDR 600 brings forth spectacular colors and detail, while a 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensure a true-to-life gaming experience.

$700 $379

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.

$699 $399

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
Walmart

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors that are perfect for live sports and epic films.

$1,499 $1,198

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $89

Shop Now

 Best Walmart Beauty Deals

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer The Eye Concentrate
Walmart

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$196 $23

Shop Now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Walmart

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28 $15

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105 $35

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Walmart

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $45

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$137 $54

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Walmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$69 $40

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$85 $39

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $44

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $45

Shop Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

With a versatile range of 10 speeds and a spacious 4.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl, this kitchen companion is designed to stand the test of time.

$400 $300

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Walmart

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save $182 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunchable nugget ice.

$579 $397

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker
Walmart

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker

Ninja's versatile 4-in-1 cooker can replace eight cooking tools and appliances, offering cooker-to-oven-to-table functionality.

$120 $98

Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $80

Shop Now

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
Walmart

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.

$99 $68

Shop Now

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Walmart

Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Chop it up! This Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.

$74 $49

Shop Now

Best Walmart Home Deals

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
Walmart

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.

$145 $100

Shop Now

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. 

$600 $189

Shop Now

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror

Save $140 on a statement mirror with a chic, vintage-inspired arch finish that gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$480 $230

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last. 

$61 $30

Shop Now

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Walmart

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.

$400 $175

Shop Now

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen
Walmart

Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen

Drape yourself into the ultimate comfort with this brushed cotton blend lightweight sheet set. The percale weave keeps you cozy and comfortable all night long, no matter the season.

$65 $23

Shop Now

Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

$520 $350

Shop Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$249 $159

Shop Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.

$350 $280

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $99

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $290

Shop Now

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum

The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.

$279 $164

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ

This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.

$399 $169

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.

$260 $188

Shop Now

