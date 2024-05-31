Summer sales are getting started at Walmart. Shop the best deals on tech, cookware, beauty and more.
With Memorial Day firmly in the rearview and June about to begin, summer is here and there are plenty of ways to save throughout the season. Walmart is already bringing the summer heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands. Whether your kitchen, closet, or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart's summer savings will get you more than ready for all the sunny days ahead.
Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts on Apple, La Mer, Keurig, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line and more. If you want to take your summer barbecue game up a couple notches, the Walmart sale features the best grill deals just in time for backyard season.
From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.
10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Whether it’s a cup of hot to start the day off or an iced to take an afternoon break, now you finally can have both with the ease of Keurig.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con
Update your gameplay with the OLED display screen on this Nintendo Switch console. Instead of relying on backlights, this OLED screen emits its own light to create a more accurate representation of your favorite graphics.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office
This multi-level Hogwarts Castle set features several areas filled with authentic details from the popular film series. The set includes six LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: Harry, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and Madam Pince.
Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.
Best Walmart Tech Deals
Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim
xperience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, plus an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.
Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.
Samsung 27" Odyssey G6 Curved Gaming Monitor
Dive into a new visual world with the Samsung Odyssey G6. QHD resolution with DisplayHDR 600 brings forth spectacular colors and detail, while a 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensure a true-to-life gaming experience.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors that are perfect for live sports and epic films.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
With a versatile range of 10 speeds and a spacious 4.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl, this kitchen companion is designed to stand the test of time.
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Save $182 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunchable nugget ice.
Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker
Ninja's versatile 4-in-1 cooker can replace eight cooking tools and appliances, offering cooker-to-oven-to-table functionality.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.
Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Chop it up! This Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.
Best Walmart Home Deals
Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.
Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Save $140 on a statement mirror with a chic, vintage-inspired arch finish that gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last.
Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.
Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen
Drape yourself into the ultimate comfort with this brushed cotton blend lightweight sheet set. The percale weave keeps you cozy and comfortable all night long, no matter the season.
Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless base after each cleaning session.
LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.
Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.
