The 7 Best Massage Therapy Gun Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Body Massage Gun Deals on Amazon
Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget. 

Hence — the allure of the massage therapy gun. The treatment tool works to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon.

Amazon is already a hub for deals year-round — but before Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off, the retailer is hosting even many unique offers in anticipation of their biggest shopping celebration of the year. And massage therapy guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns ahead of Prime Day — with can't-miss discounts on top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.

Below, shop ET's picks for the seven best massage therapy gun deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Plus, check out the top fitness subscriptions to try this year, and browse Amazon's best pre-Prime Day deals on fitness trackers.

Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Amazon
Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun

One of the best parts about the Theragun body massager is the fact that the tool connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth — so users can craft a more personalized wellness routine, all through their own phone.

$299$233
Aerlang Massage Gun
Aerlang Massage Gun
Amazon
Aerlang Massage Gun

If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale for only $34.

$80$34
Deep Tissue Percussion Therapy Gun
Deep Tissue Percussion Therapy Gun
Amazon
Deep Tissue Percussion Therapy Gun

Perfect for athletes and non-athletes alike, this Deep Tissue Percussion Therapy Gun helps to "relieve tight muscles, soreness, and a stiff back," according to the retailer.

$200$90
Percussion Muscle Massager Gun
Percussion Muscle Massager Gun
Amazon
Percussion Muscle Massager Gun

Get all the benefits of a full-body massage via this compact, handheld device.

$75$50
Toloco Massage Gun
Toloco Massage Gun
Amazon
Toloco Massage Gun

Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid.

$85$80
Theragun Mini Body Massager Gun
Theragun Mini Body Massager Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini Body Massager Gun

Take this compact body massager with you wherever you go — to the gym, on your next vacation and beyond.

$199
Handheld Electric Sport Massager
Handheld Electric Sport Massager
Amazon
Handheld Electric Sport Massager

This top-rated massage gun comes with 12 massage heads and seven different speed levels, all of which help to provide targeted treatment for the user. Oh — and it's 60% off.

$250$100

