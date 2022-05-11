Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.

Hence — the allure of the massage therapy gun. The treatment tool works to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon.

Amazon is already a hub for deals year-round — but before Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off, the retailer is hosting even many unique offers in anticipation of their biggest shopping celebration of the year. And massage therapy guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns ahead of Prime Day — with can't-miss discounts on top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.

Below, shop ET's picks for the seven best massage therapy gun deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Plus, check out the top fitness subscriptions to try this year, and browse Amazon's best pre-Prime Day deals on fitness trackers.

Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun Amazon Theragun Prime Deep Tissue Massage Gun One of the best parts about the Theragun body massager is the fact that the tool connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth — so users can craft a more personalized wellness routine, all through their own phone. $299 $233 Buy Now

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale for only $34. $80 $34 Buy Now

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid. $85 $80 Buy Now

Handheld Electric Sport Massager Amazon Handheld Electric Sport Massager This top-rated massage gun comes with 12 massage heads and seven different speed levels, all of which help to provide targeted treatment for the user. Oh — and it's 60% off. $250 $100 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

Sweaty Betty Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Leggings and Go-To Summer Styles

TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $24 Running Shorts

The Best Fitness Subscriptions Worth the Money

16 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022